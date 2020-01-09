SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced that Dr. Jean Cui will step down as the company’s chief scientific officer for family reasons on Jan. 31. Dr. Cui will serve as a consultant and support the company during a transition period until June 30, 2020. She will remain on the company’s board of directors through her current term, which expires at the company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders.



“We are so grateful to Jean for all she has done as co-founder of the company, and we respect her decision to now prioritize her family’s needs,” said Dr. Athena Countouriotis, president and chief executive officer. “During the past six years, Jean has dedicated herself to building a pipeline of kinase inhibitors with the potential to transform the lives of patients. We are thankful for all she has contributed and proud to carry forward her vision. I will continue to work closely with Jean during this transition period.”

Dr. Cui co-founded the company in 2013 to design a platform for the development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that have the potential to be best-in-class and also overcome resistant mutations emerging following treatment with conventional TKIs. Since then, the company has established a pipeline of three clinical assets in four ongoing clinical studies, including the TRIDENT-1 registrational study of lead drug candidate, repotrectinib.

“With an experienced scientific and development team in place and the advancement of the pipeline programs in their development, the timing is now right for me to step down and focus on priorities for myself and my family,” said Dr. Cui. “I have great confidence in the team led by Athena and look forward to watching the company as it works towards achieving its milestones. It has been a privilege to start the company and I am so proud of what we have built, and all we have accomplished.”

