MIAMI, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today commits $250,000 AUD to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to support emergency relief efforts for communities affected by the unprecedented bushfires in the region.



"We are saddened by the devastation caused by the ongoing bushfires in Australia," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "Our $250,000 AUD donation to the Australian Red Cross will go directly to relief and recovery efforts for those affected by these historic fires."

Since July 2019, Australian Red Cross teams have responded to 30 bushfire related emergencies and supported over 18,600 people, through the efforts of more than 1,590 volunteers and staff. The organization has provided support to displaced people in more than 69 evacuation and recovery centers and is also providing emergency grants to help people who have lost homes in the fires cover immediate needs.

“While these bushfires are devastating and unprecedented, the support from people and organizations around the world to help Australia is truly heartening,” said Felicity Calvert, Head of Partnerships at Australia Red Cross.

To support the relief efforts of the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, please visit https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate

