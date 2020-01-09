Reakiro will introduce three skin and body care products to the U.S. market the following products: 1. Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream 2. Goddess Sativa Body Butter 3. Goddess Sativa Muscle Relief Cooling Gel

Reakiro will introduce three skin and body care products to the U.S. market the following products: 1. Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream 2. Goddess Sativa Body Butter 3. Goddess Sativa Muscle Relief Cooling Gel

Reakiro Europe plans to introduce four high-quality CBD and three skin/body care products to the U.S. markets in 2020: 1) Full Spectrum, 5% CBD Oil 2) Full Spectrum, 15% CBD Oil5 3) Full Spectrum CBD Spray with Peppermint 4) CBD Capsules with Black Pepper Extract 5) Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream 6) Goddess Sativa Body Butter 7) Goddess Sativa Muscle Relief Cooling Gel

Reakiro Europe plans to introduce four high-quality CBD and three skin/body care products to the U.S. markets in 2020: 1) Full Spectrum, 5% CBD Oil 2) Full Spectrum, 15% CBD Oil5 3) Full Spectrum CBD Spray with Peppermint 4) CBD Capsules with Black Pepper Extract 5) Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream 6) Goddess Sativa Body Butter 7) Goddess Sativa Muscle Relief Cooling Gel

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What a difference a year makes?

The U.S. Congress in late 2019 passed the Farm Bill that removed the obstacles to selling CBD oil products in America.

A year later, there is no doubt that CBD is one of the fastest-growing consumer industries in the United States. Today, according to Forbes, one in five Americans use hemp-derived CBD for “mental health reasons.”

That number, which only addresses mental health issues, is expected to grow significantly in the years to come. People already are using CBD products for many other wellness reasons.

“It is evident that American consumers want CBD products. The demand proves that,” said Sam Kearley, head of sales for Reakiro Europe. “Analysts are predicting the CBD market, which in 2018 totaled about $3.1 billion in the U.S, will exceed $20 billion by 2024.”

Reakiro Europe plans to introduce four high-quality CBD and three skin/body care products to the U.S. markets in 2020:

Full Spectrum, 5% CBD Oil

Full Spectrum, 15% CBD Oil5

Full Spectrum CBD Spray with Peppermint

CBD Capsules with Black Pepper Extract

Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream

Goddess Sativa Body Butter

Goddess Sativa Muscle Relief Cooling Gel

Reakiro CBD products meet the needs of American consumers who today are concerned about the social and environmental impacts of the products they buy.

“Our products use environmentally-friendly raw ingredients,” Kearley said. “Our CBD is grown without pesticides, herbicides, fungicides. They are not genetically modified. Reakiro products are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainable.”

The CBD products Reakiro plans to bring to America are high-quality CBD oils, sprays, capsules, and skincare products.

“We are a seed-to-sale company, which allows us to make the highest-quality CBD products,” Kearley said. “Reakiro CBD Oil is a full-spectrum oil that comes from the highest-quality industrial hemp cultivated in the European Union. Our CBD products are tested by independent third-party labs to ensure their efficacy.”

For more information, check out Reakiro’s CBD products at cbdreakiro.com.

Attachments

Andrew Polin Reakiro Europe, Ltd 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com