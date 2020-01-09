MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its third quarter ended November 30, 2019.
Highlights
|
(millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
November 30
|Nine-month periods ended
November 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
Sales
|$
|88.7
|$
|92.3
|$
|258.0
|$
|261.5
Gross Profit
|22.2
|22.6
|60.2
|59.7
|Gross profit %
|25.0%
|24.5%
|23.3%
|%
|22.8%
|%
|Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs2
|1.0
|0.2
|(3.3
|)
|(6.3
|)
|Net loss1
|(0.8
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(5.3
|)
|(6.4
|)
|Net loss1 per share – basic and diluted
|(0.04
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.30
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA2
|4.3
|3.4
|6.2
|3.3
|Adjusted EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted
|0.20
|0.16
|0.29
|0.15
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2019):
First Nine Months Fiscal 2020 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first nine months of fiscal 2019):
“During the third quarter, we continued to see the gradual improvement of various operational ratios such as gross margin and SG&A as a percent of sales. Our V20 transformation initiative costs are well underway and we are now disclosing these separately,” said John Ball, CFO of Velan Inc. “In spite of these costs we managed, as a group, to conserve cash during the quarter. We also note that, following the approval of our Normal Course Issuer Bid in October, we recommenced the repurchase of our subordinate voting shares on the open market at market prices significantly below their net book value”.
Yves Leduc, CEO of Velan Inc., said, “We have made good progress this quarter in carrying out our V20 strategy, solidly on track with our planned schedule. We were able to extend three labour agreements in Montreal, Granby and Williston following tough and prolonged negotiations. As a result, we are accelerating the consolidation and specialization of our North American plants with the cooperation of all employees. Bruno Carbonaro, our new president, has quickly assumed leadership of the business units’ market plans and operations, adding tremendous competence and guidance to our transformation effort. Our European subsidiaries, particularly Italy, are having a very strong year, while our Indian plant is gradually expanding its production of non-project valves currently being transferred from Canada. Meanwhile, our margins are improving in our North American operations, thanks to a greater focus on costs and profitable project manufacturing opportunities. Our investments in ERP and processes are bearing fruits; for example, through our new Velan Project Management system, now fully deployed, our customers are benefitting from notable and sustained improvements in our delivery performance. There is progress on many fronts, but we need to bring all the key elements together to accelerate the Company’s return to profitable growth, remembering that the most significant impact of the Company’s restructuring and transformative V20 initiatives is only expected late next fiscal year, when the task of reorganizing and reducing the Company’s North American footprint will be completed.”
Dividend
The Board declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN$0.03 per share, payable on March 27, 2020, to all shareholders of record as at March 12, 2020.
Conference call
Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the third quarter conference call to be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1‑800‑909‑4164, access code 21939084. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1‑416‑626‑4100 or 1‑800‑558‑5253, access code 21939084.
About Velan
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$366.9 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,800 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.
Safe harbour statement
This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Non-IFRS measures
In this press release, the Company presented measures of performance and financial condition that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company. In addition, they provide readers of the Company’s consolidated financial statements with enhanced understanding of its results and financial condition, and increase transparency and clarity into the operating results of its core business. Reconciliations of these amounts can be found on the following page.
Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs and Adjusted net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")
|Three-month
period ended
November 30,
|Three-month
period ended
November 30,
|Nine-month
period ended
November 30,
|Nine-month
period ended
November 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Operating profit (loss)
|(0.4)
|0.2
|(5.7)
|(6.3)
|Adjustment for:
|Restructuring and transformation costs
|1.4
|-
|2.5
|-
|Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs
|1.0
|0.2
|(3.2)
|(6.3)
|Net loss1
|(0.8)
|(0.2)
|(5.3)
|(6.4)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|2.9
|2.6
|8.1
|8.1
|Amortization of intangible assets
|0.5
|0.4
|1.5
|1.3
|Finance costs – net
|0.7
|0.1
|0.8
|0.7
|Income taxes
|(0.4)
|0.5
|(1.4)
|(0.4)
|EBITDA
|2.9
|3.4
|3.7
|3.3
|Adjustment for:
|Restructuring and transformation costs
|1.4
|-
|2.5
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|4.3
|3.4
|6.2
|3.3
The term “operating profit or loss before restructuring and transformation costs” is defined as operating profit or loss plus restructuring and transformation costs. The Company opted to not adjust the prior year figures due to the different nature of the expenses, which were more related to the assessment of the required restructuring and transformation plan rather than the execution of the plan itself. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The term “adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus restructuring and transformation costs, depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. The Company opted to not adjust the prior year figures due to the different nature of the expenses, which were more related to the assessment of the required restructuring and transformation plan rather than the execution of the plan itself. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
___________________________________
1 Net earnings or loss refers to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.
2 Non-IFRS measures – see explanation above.
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|As At
|November 30,
|February 28,
|2019
|2019
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|77,143
|70,673
|Short-term investments
|89
|658
|Accounts receivable
|125,006
|137,520
|Income taxes recoverable
|17,606
|16,863
|Inventories
|180,923
|165,583
|Deposits and prepaid expenses
|4,422
|4,612
|Derivative assets
|-
|189
|405,189
|396,098
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|98,843
|83,537
|Intangible assets and goodwill
|16,357
|18,146
|Deferred income taxes
|24,667
|25,947
|Other assets
|528
|629
|140,395
|128,259
|Total assets
|545,584
|524,357
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|38,115
|29,807
|Short-term bank loans
|1,534
|2,172
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|76,450
|74,910
|Income taxes payable
|828
|495
|Dividend payable
|501
|497
|Customer deposits
|52,634
|40,240
|Provisions
|7,215
|8,494
|Accrual for performance guarantees
|21,510
|23,014
|Derivative liabilities
|30
|83
|Current portion of long-term debt
|7,967
|8,609
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|1,640
|-
|208,424
|188,321
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|11,922
|13,242
|Long-term lease liabilities
|14,380
|-
|Income taxes payable
|1,576
|1,742
|Deferred income taxes
|3,310
|3,738
|Other liabilities
|8,592
|8,481
|39,780
|27,203
|Total liabilities
|248,204
|215,524
|Equity
|Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|Share capital
|72,906
|73,090
|Contributed surplus
|6,170
|6,074
|Retained earnings
|247,871
|254,606
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(33,571
|)
|(28,990
|)
|293,376
|304,780
|Non-controlling interest
|4,004
|4,053
|Total equity
|297,380
|308,833
|Total liabilities and equity
|545,584
|524,357
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
November 30
|Nine-month periods ended
November 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Sales
|88,701
|92,271
|257,984
|261,520
|Cost of sales
|66,548
|69,622
|197,755
|201,791
|Gross profit
|22,153
|22,649
|60,229
|59,729
|Administration costs
|21,275
|22,467
|63,659
|66,151
|Restructuring and transformation costs
|1,406
|-
|2,480
|-
|Other income
|(118
|)
|(63
|)
|(171
|)
|(87
|)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(410
|)
|245
|(5,739
|)
|(6,335
|)
|Finance income
|135
|131
|870
|493
|Finance costs
|833
|221
|1,709
|1,165
|Finance costs – net
|(698
|)
|(90
|)
|(839
|)
|(672
|)
|Income (Loss) before income taxes
|(1,108
|)
|155
|(6,578
|)
|(7,007
|)
|Provision for (Recovery of) income taxes
|(400
|)
|497
|(1,368
|)
|(436
|)
|Net loss for the period
|(708
|)
|(342
|)
|(5,210
|)
|(6,571
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|(819
|)
|(236
|)
|(5,274
|)
|(6,401
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|111
|(106
|)
|64
|(170
|)
|(708
|)
|(342
|)
|(5,210
|)
|(6,571
|)
|Net loss per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share
|Basic
|(0.04
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.30
|)
|Diluted
|(0.04
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.30
|)
|Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple
|0.02
|0.02
|0.07
|0.07
|Voting Share
|(CA$0.03)
|(CA$0.03)
|(CA$0.09)
|(CA$0.09)
|Total weighted average number of Subordinate and
|Multiple Voting Shares
|Basic
|21,617,207
|21,621,935
|21,616,543
|21,621,935
|Diluted
|21,617,207
|21,621,935
|21,616,543
|21,621,935
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
November 30
|Nine-month periods ended
November 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Comprehensive loss
|Net loss for the period
|(708
|)
|(342
|)
|(5,210
|)
|(6,571
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment on foreign operations
|whose functional currency is other than the reporting
|currency (U.S. dollar)
|(124
|)
|(2,454
|)
|(4,694
|)
|(9,276
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|(832
|)
|(2,796
|)
|(9,904
|)
|(15,847
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|(1,002
|)
|(2,682
|)
|(9,855
|)
|(15,582
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|170
|(114
|)
|(49
|)
|(265
|)
|(832
|)
|(2,796
|)
|(9,904
|)
|(15,847
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)
|Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|Number of
shares
|Share capital
|Contributed
surplus
|Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss
|Retained
earnings
|Total
|Non-
controlling
interest
|Total equity
|Balance - February 28, 2019
|21,621,935
|73,090
|6,074
|(28,990
|)
|254,606
|304,780
|4,053
|308,833
|Net income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(5,274
|)
|(5,274
|)
|64
|(5,210
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|-
|(4,581
|)
|-
|(4,581
|)
|(113
|)
|(4,694
|)
|21,621,935
|73,090
|6,074
|(33,571
|)
|249,332
|294,925
|4,004
|298,929
|Effect of share-based compensation
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Share repurchase
|(16,900
|)
|(184
|)
|94
|-
|-
|(90
|)
|-
|(90
|)
|Dividends
|Multiple Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,048
|)
|(1,048
|)
|-
|(1,048
|)
|Subordinate Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(413
|)
|(413
|)
|-
|(413
|)
|Balance - November 30, 2019
|21,605,035
|72,906
|6,170
|(33,571
|)
|247,871
|293,376
|4,004
|297,380
|Balance - February 28, 2018
|21,621,935
|73,090
|6,057
|(19,790
|)
|256,668
|316,025
|5,592
|321,617
|Adjustment related to the transition to IFRS 15
|4,741
|4,741
|-
|4,741
|Adjusted balance - March 1, 2018
|21,621,935
|73,090
|6,057
|(19,790
|)
|261,409
|320,766
|5,592
|326,358
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,401
|)
|(6,401
|)
|(170
|)
|(6,571
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|(9,181
|)
|-
|(9,181
|)
|(95
|)
|(9,276
|)
|21,621,935
|73,090
|6,057
|(28,971
|)
|255,008
|305,184
|5,327
|310,511
|Effect of share-based compensation
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|13
|-
|13
|Dividends
|Multiple Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,044
|)
|(1,044
|)
|-
|(1,044
|)
|Subordinate Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(389
|)
|(389
|)
|-
|(389
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(927
|)
|(927
|)
|Balance - November 30, 2018
|21,621,935
|73,090
|6,070
|(28,971
|)
|253,575
|303,764
|4,400
|308,164
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
November 30
|Nine-month periods ended
November 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Cash flows from
|Operating activities
|Net loss for the period
|(708
|)
|(342
|)
|(5,210
|)
|(6,571
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided (used) by
|operating activities
|3,590
|2,676
|10,503
|9,679
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|7,536
|(4,519
|)
|8,080
|(8,499
|)
|Cash provided (used) by operating activities
|10,418
|(2,185
|)
|13,373
|(5,391
|)
|Investing activities
|Short-term investments
|2,207
|11
|569
|500
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(5,711
|)
|(1,111
|)
|(7,425
|)
|(6,401
|)
|Additions to intangible assets
|(175
|)
|(13
|)
|(308
|)
|(112
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and
|intangible assets
|109
|19
|148
|144
|Net change in other assets
|(156
|)
|18
|(1,484
|)
|596
|Cash used by investing activities
|(3,726
|)
|(1,076
|)
|(8,500
|)
|(5,273
|)
|Financing activities
|Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|(495
|)
|(484
|)
|(1,457
|)
|(2,614
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(927
|)
|Repurchase of shares
|(90
|)
|-
|(90
|)
|-
|Short-term bank loans
|(146
|)
|426
|(638
|)
|1,411
|Increase in long-term debt
|-
|3,509
|1,122
|4,116
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(579
|)
|(857
|)
|(2,438
|)
|(2,787
|)
|Repayment of long-term lease liabilities
|(485
|)
|-
|(1,143
|)
|-
|Cash provided (used) by financing activities
|(1,795
|)
|2,594
|(4,644
|)
|(801
|)
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash
|(779
|)
|(711
|)
|(2,067
|)
|(3,122
|)
|Net change in cash during the period
|4,118
|(1,378
|)
|(1,838
|)
|(14,587
|)
|Net cash – Beginning of the period
|34,910
|51,334
|40,866
|64,543
|Net cash – End of the period
|39,028
|49,956
|39,028
|49,956
|Net cash is composed of:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|77,143
|68,450
|77,143
|68,450
|Bank indebtedness
|(38,115
|)
|(18,494
|)
|(38,115
|)
|(18,494
|)
|39,028
|49,956
|39,028
|49,956
|Supplementary information
|Interest received (paid)
|(480
|)
|52
|(938
|)
|(116
|)
|Income taxes paid
|(1,025
|)
|(4,422
|)
|(4,532
|)
|(8,776
|)
For further information please contact:
Yves Leduc, Chief Executive Officer
or
John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (514) 748-7743
Fax: (514) 748-8635
Web: www.velan.com
Velan Inc.
Saint-Laurent, Quebec, CANADA
VELAN.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: