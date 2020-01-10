COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buy One, Get One, Give One (BOGOGO). That’s the concept that Optimism Eye Wear + Care’s business is built on. While customers benefit from receiving a free pair of glasses for each pair they purchase, children in need will also receive much-needed eye wear. As long as there are children who need vision care, Optimism will have a purpose beyond profit.



Optimism provides vision care to people of all ages, but Dr. Michael Pharris, who owns the Colorado Springs store, has been providing eye care to underserved children for 17 years and is a pioneer in providing the highest quality eye exams and eyewear to communities without access around the country. So, Optimism customers will receive quality eye care at affordable prices while helping the company fulfill a larger mission.

“Being able to serve our customers in tandem with the goal of giving thousands of pairs of eyeglasses to kids in need each year is uniquely motivating for our team. Imagine how powerful it is to know that your everyday work is making that kind of impact. That’s what distinguishes Optimism from the big box stores,” says Dr. Michael Pharris, Owner of Optimism Eye Care CO, PLLC.

Optimism has selected Von’s Vision as their first charitable partner. Von’s Vision was founded by Denver Bronco and All Pro Linebacker Von Miller and provides vision care to children in need across the State of Colorado.

“We are excited to be able to provide resources to an organization that is well aligned with our mission. The team at Von’s Vision has a proven track record for serving children and shares our goal of impacting as many kids as possible, making them a perfect partner for us,” says Dr. Pharris.

As Optimism grows and more locations are opened, additional charitable partners will be added as recipients for the give one model.

Optimism Eye Wear + Care Colorado Springs Location:

4130 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80918, Tel: 719-419-3781

About Optimism Eye Wear + Care

Optimism Eye Wear + Care provides affordable, quality eyewear, contacts and vision care. The relationships we build with customers are central to providing the best service in the industry, but we are also dedicated to providing eyewear to children in need through our give one commitment.

