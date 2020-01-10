NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Innate Pharma S.A. (“Innate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPHA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Innate and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 9, 2020, Innate announced its decision “to suspend enrollment of new patients” in its TELLOMAK Phase II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of lacutamab (IPH4102) in patients with advanced T-cell lymphomas. Innate cited “ongoing discussions with regulatory authorities regarding Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) deficiencies at the Company’s manufacturing subcontractor site that manages the fill and finish operations of the lacutamab clinical vials.” On this news, Innate’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.76 per share, or 9.99 %, to close at $6.85 on January 9, 2020.

