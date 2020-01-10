Renaud Bruyeron, primary insider in Adevinta ASA, sold on 9 January 2020 1,919 A-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 272.3007 per share and 5,251 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 259.0473. After the transaction, Bruyeron holds no A-shares and no B-shares in Schibsted ASA. Bruyeron holds 7,193 shares in Adevinta ASA.

Oslo, 10 January 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

﻿This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act