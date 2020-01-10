Regulated information, Leuven, 10 January 2020 (08.00 CET)

KBC Ancora: Transparency Notification by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

Summary of the notification

KBC Ancora has received a transparency notification dated 7 January 2020 indicating that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, by virtue of acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, has surpassed the notification threshold of 1%.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Person subject to the notification requirement FMR LLC Transaction date 1 January 2020 Threshold that has been crossed 1%

In addition to the thresholds of 5% and any multiple thereof, the statutory thresholds of 1% and 3% also apply for KBC Ancora Denominator 78,301,314 Total number of voting rights held Previous notification:

FMR LLC 0

FMR Co. Inc. (merged into ‘Fidelity Management & Research Co LLC’) 784,832

Total 784,832



Current notification:

FMR LLC 0

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 848,234

Total 848,234 % of voting rights held 1.08% Chain of controlled undertakings Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC.

FMR LLC is not a controlled entity



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity



Total percentage

Name shares voting rights

FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 1.08% 1.08%

TOTAL 1.08% 1.08% Additional information Internal Restructuring

With effect from 1st January 2020, Fidelity Management & Research Company has changed name to Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. FMR Co. has also merged into Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC.

Miscellaneous

This press release and the accompanying notification and other notifications may be consulted on the website of KBC Ancora, www.kbcancora.be, under ‘Shareholders'/'Transparency reports'

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

Tel.: +32 (0)16 279672

e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be

e-mail (general enquiries): mailbox@kbcancora.be

