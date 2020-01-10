Regulated information, Leuven, 10 January 2020 (08.00 CET)

KBC Ancora: Transparency Notification by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

Summary of the notification

KBC Ancora has received a transparency notification dated 7 January 2020 indicating that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, by virtue of acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, has surpassed the notification threshold of 1%.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notificationAcquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification byA parent undertaking or a controlling person
Person subject to the notification requirementFMR LLC
Transaction date1 January 2020
Threshold that has been crossed1%
In addition to the thresholds of 5% and any multiple thereof, the statutory thresholds of 1% and 3% also apply for KBC Ancora
Denominator78,301,314
Total number of voting rights heldPrevious notification:
FMR LLC                                                                                                             0
FMR Co. Inc. (merged into ‘Fidelity Management & Research Co LLC’)  784,832
Total                                                                                                           784,832

Current notification:
FMR LLC                                                                             0
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC   848,234
Total                                                                         848,234
% of voting rights held1.08%
Chain of controlled undertakingsFidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC.
FMR LLC is not a controlled entity

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

                                                                              Total percentage
Name                                                                     shares  voting rights
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC   1.08%  1.08%
TOTAL                                                                     1.08%  1.08%
Additional informationInternal Restructuring
With effect from 1st January 2020, Fidelity Management & Research Company has changed name to Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. FMR Co. has also merged into Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC.

Miscellaneous
