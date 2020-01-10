In 2019 Q4, 5.6 million tonnes of cargo and 2.3 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the cargo volume increased by 12.3% mainly due to liquid bulk. The passenger volume increased by 1.2% and the number of ship calls grew by 2.8% to 1893 calls.

In 2018, the annual cargo volume of Tallinna Sadam totalled 19.9 million tonnes, decreasing by 3.3% compared to the previous year, mainly due to decrease of the liquid bulk volume in Q3, which, on the other hand, was balanced by growth in dry bulk. The number of passengers increased by 0.2% year-on-year, reaching a record of 10.64 million passengers. The growth was driven by passenger traffic between Estonia and Finland on the Tallinn-Helsinki and Muuga-Vuosaari routes and was also supported by another annual record of 660 thousand cruise passengers.

According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of the Port of Tallinn, it is positive, that the Q4 strong growth in liquid bulk, which was caused by increased demand for storage and blending of dark petroleum products due to IMO requirements for marine fuels effective from the beginning of 2020, helped to significantly reduce the drop in annual cargo volume compared to 9 months result. At the same time, liquid cargo business remains volatile and Q4 growth should not be interpreted as a continuing trend. The year-on-year decrease in liquid cargo was also compensated by the growth of dry bulk, mainly due to the export of Estonian grain and the import of crushed stone.

"For the number of passengers, we reached a record for the 12th consecutive year, thanks to recovery of passenger traffic between Estonia and Finland, which was also strongly supported by the addition of servicing passengers with vehicles and the addition of a new ship on the Muuga-Vuosaari route. In the cruise business, we have once again achieved a record and Tallinn remains one of the most attractive cruise destinations in Europe,” Kalm noted.

In 2019 Q1 and Q2 reports of passengers and cargo volumes, the Muuga-Vuosaari route passengers were presented within the route “other”, including Q1 10 th passengers (Q1 2018: 8 th) and Q2 12 th (Q2 2018: 9 th).

Cargo volume by type of cargo and number of passengers by route in 2019 Q4 and full year is presented in the table below:

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 change 2019 2018 change Cargo volume by type of cargo

(th tonnes) 5 647 5 028 12.3% 19 931 20 608 -3.3% Liquid bulk 2 459 1 955 25.8% 7 619 8 832 -13.7% Ro-ro 1 327 1 301 2.0% 5 365 5 345 0.4% Dry bulk 1 312 1 149 14.3% 4 514 3 911 15.4% Containers 441 473 -6.9% 1 835 1 880 -2.4% in TEUs 52 971 57 548 -8.0% 222 607 222 654 0.0% General cargo 109 150 -27.2% 595 639 -6.9% Non-marine 0 1 -98.7% 4 2 110.0% Number of passengers by routes

(thousand) 2 342 2 314 1.2% 10 639 10 619 0.2% Tallinn-Helsinki 2 051 2 040 0.5% 8 798 8 797 0.0% Tallinn-Stockholm 218 216 0.9% 933 1 009 -7.5% Muuga-Vuosaari 36 9 316.7% 114 35 224.7% Tallinn-St.Petersburg 11 23 -51.9% 70 85 -18.2% Cruise (traditional) 19 14 36.9% 660 638 3.4% Other 7 12 -38.0% 64 55 16.9% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 893 1 841 2.8% 7 855 7 652 2.7% Cargo vessels 386 456 -15.4% 1 744 1 754 -0.6% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 498 1 379 8.6% 5 766 5 550 3.9% Cruise vessels (traditional) 9 6 50.0% 345 348 -0.9%

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Port of Tallinn web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2018 serviced 10.6 million passengers and 20.6 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. Tallinna Sadam group's sales in 2018 totalled EUR 130.6 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.4 million and net profit EUR 24.4 million.

