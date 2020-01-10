The activity results of Vilkyskiu pienine AB group will be released as follows:
10th day of each month of 2020 – consolidated sales for the last month;
April 9, 2020 – audited results of activity of 2019;
April 30, 2020 – annual General Meeting of shareholders;
May 29, 2020 – key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2020;
August 31, 2020 – interim financial statements for 6 months of 2020;
November 30, 2020 – key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2020.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economic and finance director
Tel.: +370 441 55 102
Vilkyskiu Pienine
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
Vilkyskiu Pienine LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: