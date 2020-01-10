The activity results of Vilkyskiu pienine AB group will be released as follows:

10th day of each month of 2020 – consolidated sales for the last month;

April 9, 2020 – audited results of activity of 2019;

April 30, 2020 – annual General Meeting of shareholders;

May 29, 2020 – key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2020;

August 31, 2020 – interim financial statements for 6 months of 2020;

November 30, 2020 – key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2020.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economic and finance director

Tel.: +370 441 55 102