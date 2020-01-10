Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market by Capacity (16-bit, 32-bit, 64-bit), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Mode (Autonomous Vehicles, Conventional Vehicles, Semi-autonomous Vehicles), Propulsion Type (BEVs, Hybrid Vehicles, ICE Vehicles), Application (ADAS & Safety, Body Control & Comfort, Infotainment & Communication, Powertrain), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive ECU will reach $95 billion by 2024.

Luxury vehicles, in an effort to increase their efficiency, appeal and to gain a competitive edge, have introduced an increasing number of ECUs that range from advanced driving assistance benefits to 360º radar sensing. With the privileges of luxury cars being in demand among all car owners, ECUs have come to be used in most high and mid segment vehicles as well.

The increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are also trending that would positively impact the growth of the automotive electronics control unit market in the coming years. In electric vehicles ECUs include control unit degradation which is designed for the deactivation of unnecessary elements and improvement of electric function management, safety and energy consumption.

The automotive ECU market from passenger vehicles is expected to register a 6% CAGR through 2024 as modern passenger cars have come to deploy various automated features such as energy-efficient engines and airbag security. Apparently, luxury passenger cars also deploy a number of ECUs as they are required for performance enhancement, further augmenting the industry growth via passenger cars.

Battery electric vehicles, that are keener on being energy efficient, have come to deploy an increasing number of ECUS, accounting for 30% of the total unit of shipments in 2017. But several countries across the world are now trying to bring down emission levels in the atmosphere which is encouraging governments to undertake initiatives and programs that are being directly responsible for the increased adoption of ECUs and the eventual growth of the automotive electronics control unit market.

Europe automotive electronics control unit (ECU) market is expected to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The substantial growth can be credited to the large number of reputed automobile manufacturers in located in Italy, Germany and France. Additionally, increasing government legislation and supportive policies for the encouragement to bring down emission levels are further anticipated to propel the market share.

Some of the pivotal companies delivering top-notch solutions in the automotive ECU market comprise Delphi Technologies, Bosch Group, Altera Corporation, Hyundai MOBIS, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Continental AG, Johnson Control, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Magneti Marelli, and Lear Corporation.

Prominent players have been focusing on the development of technically advanced products to gain an advantage over their rivals. Another emerging trend is the development of self-driving cars and semi-autonomous depicting the most recent connectivity technologies. Not to mention, several companies in China and the U.S. have already commenced autonomous vehicle testing adhering to the domestic regulations.

