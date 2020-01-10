HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 10.1.2020 AT 10:10
Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of Mohan Mutha Polytech
Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of Mohan Mutha Polytech Private Limited (MMPPL), a privately-owned flexible packaging manufacturer located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, India. MMPPL has approximately 160 employees and its net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 9 million. The debt-free purchase price was approximately EUR 10 million.
The business will be reported as part of the Flexible Packaging business segment as of January 10, 2020.
