Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Interior Films Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Film Type (Film Adhesives, Decorative Films, and Others), by Material Type, and by Region, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opport" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft interior films market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 536.7 million in 2024.



Major factors strengthening the demand for interior films in the aircraft industry are increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft, increasing focus of airlines on the modernization of interiors of their existing aircraft fleet to provide uniform feel, high focus of the aircraft industry stakeholders for the development of lightweight and smart cabin interior solutions, and rising aircraft fleet.



The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as A320 family; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; and introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 Max and A320neo, are likely to create a strong demand for interior films in the commercial aircraft segment.



Based on the film type, the market is segmented as decorative films, film adhesives, and others. Decorative film is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years. Decorative films are designed with image-defining styling options while creating attractive, stain-resistant and easy to clean cabin interiors. These films also enhance cabin interiors and contribute to passenger comfort. They offer a rich variety of colour tones and effects to the decoration of the airline cabin interiors while addressing the emerging technologies and inflight connectivity in the aircraft.



Based on the material type, the market is segmented as epoxy, PVF, polyimides, and others. PVF is likely to remain the most dominant segment over the next five years, propelled by its excellent mechanical properties. Also, these films are durable enough to be re-used for multiple times. Polyimide film is expected to grow at the highest rate during the same period, propelled by its versatility.



In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft interior films during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American aircraft interior films market with the presence of several tier players, aircraft OEMs, and MRO companies. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period and is likely to remain the most eye-catching market in the foreseeable future. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for aircraft interior films in the region.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, aircraft interior film manufacturers, aircraft interior tier companies, OEMs, airlines, MRO companies, and leasing companies. Development of high-performance interior films, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Interior Films Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Force Model

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Interior Films Market - By Aircraft Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Commercial Aircraft Interior Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. General Aviation Interior Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. Regional Aircraft Interior Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Aircraft Interior Films Market Analysis - By Film Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Aircraft Interior Decorative Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Aircraft Interior Film Adhesives Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Aircraft Interior Other Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Aircraft Interior Films Market Analysis - By Material Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Aircraft Interior Epoxy Material Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Aircraft Interior PVF Material Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Aircraft Interior Polyimides Material Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Aircraft Interior Other Material Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aircraft Interior Films Market Analysis - By Region



7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations etc.

7.3. New Product Launches

7.4. Market Share Analysis



8. Strategic Growth Opportunities

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Market Attractive Analysis

8.3. Emerging Trends

8.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

8.5. Key Success Factors



9. Company Profiles of Key Players

9.1. 3M

9.2. Cytec Solvay S.A.

9.3. Dunmore Corporation

9.4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

9.5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

9.6. Isovolta AG

9.7. Schneller LLC

9.8. The Boeing Company

9.9. Toray Advanced Composites (formerly TenCate Advanced Composites)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ntqm8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900