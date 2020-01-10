Noerresundby, Denmark, 10 January 2020

Announcement no. 04/2020









The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 61 dated 26. November 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 3 January 2020 to 9 January 2020:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 1,100 191.67 210,837 3 January 2020 1,100 193.07 212,377 6 January 2020 1,500 186.92 280,380 7 January 2020 1,100 197.79 217,569 8 January 2020 1,100 199.99 219,989 9 January 2020 800 206.00 164,800 Accumulated under the programme 6,700 194.92 1,305,952

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 550,343 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.15% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

