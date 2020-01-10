Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Imaging Innovations for Breast Cancer Diagnosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service (RS) showcases the technology innovations in the breast cancer imaging device industry. The innovative technologies covered in this report include ionizing technology-breast tomosynthesis and non-ionizing breast ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).



The leading cause of cancer deaths in women globally is breast cancer. Regular breast cancer screening is imperative for early detection and timely intervention. Screening mammography is the method most commonly used worldwide for the detection of breast cancer. However, the traditional methods of screening are plagued by several challenges.



Over the years, medical technology innovations have helped increase the accuracy and sensitivity of diagnosis and enabled a closer look at safety aspects, such as lesser use of ionizing radiation.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2 Industry Overview and Technology Snapshot

2.1 Emerging Demographic Trends of Breast Cancer

2.2 Advanced Innovations in Breast Cancer Imaging Address Industry Unmet Needs

2.3 Segmentation of Breast Cancer Imaging Technologies

2.4 Breast Tomosynthesis Addresses the Quality Challenges of Mammography Images

2.4.1 Low-dose Mammography System Producing High-definition Clear Images

2.4.2 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Offers Better Images Compared to Conventional Mammography

2.4.3 Low-dose 3D Breast Mammography Detecting Sharp Microcalcification Images

2.4.4 3D Tomosynthesis for Specimen Imaging Defining Accurate Tumor Margins

2.5 Breast Ultrasound as an Adjunctive Tool to Mammography Screening

2.5.1 FDA-cleared Breast Imaging Ultrasound Technology

2.5.2 Ultrasound Technology for Breast Cancer Detection in Dense Breast Tissues

2.6 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to Evaluate Abnormalities in Mammograms

2.6.1 Key MRI Systems Designed for Breast Imaging

2.7 Impact Analysis of Tomosynthesis, Ultrasound, and MRI for Breast Imaging

2.8 Artificial intelligence (AI) Improves the Efficiency and Accuracy of Breast Imaging Technology

2.8.1 Recent FDA-Cleared Artificial Intelligence Breast Cancer Diagnosis System for Mammograms

2.8.2 Recent FDA-cleared Artificial Intelligence Diagnosis System for Breast MRI and Ultrasound Imaging



3 Impact Analysis

3.1 Venture Private Funding Directed toward AI and Ultrasound Technologies for Breast Imaging

3.2 Notable Private Funding in the Breast Imaging Industry

3.3 Assessment of Partnerships / Alliances in the Breast Imaging Industry

3.4 Partnership Deals to Strengthen AI in the Breast Imaging Market

3.5 Partnerships for Making Improvements in Breast Imaging Technology

3.6 New FDA Policies to Modernize Mammography Services for Patients



4 Technology Roadmap and Growth Opportunity

4.1 Deep Learning and Radiogenomics Paving the Way for the Future of Breast Cancer Imaging

4.2 Device Portability, Cost-effectiveness, and Improved Accuracy Enable Growth Opportunities in the Breast Imaging Market

4.3.1 Emerging Technology Trend: Mobile Point-of-Care Breast Cancer Screening

4.3.2 Emerging Technology Trend: 4D Breast Imaging Creates High-resolution Real-time Images

4.3.3 Emerging Technology Trend: Breast Imaging Devices Aimed at Enhancing Patient Comfort

4.4 Strategic Imperatives for the Future of the Breast Imaging Industry



5 Key Industry Contacts



