Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study mainly covers pressure sensors, position sensors, motion sensors, temperature sensors, speed sensors and LiDAR.
- Pressure sensors include MEMS, strain gauge, and ceramic pressure sensors.
- Position sensors include multi-axis, angular, and linear sensors.
- Temperature sensors include a thermocouple, thermistor, MEMS, resistance temperature detector, IC temperature, and infrared temperature sensors.
- Motion sensors include ultrasonic, microwave, IR, tomographic, and dual technology sensors.
- Speed sensors include active, active hall-effect, active magneto resistive and passive sensors.
- LiDARs include Micro-ElectroMechanical System (MEMS), Non-MEMS, solid-state (optical phased array) and flash LiDAR.
This study covers the top sensors in the market (in terms of market size and growth potential) for passenger cars. Light & heavy commercial vehicles are excluded.
Market Summary
There is a growing demand for advanced autonomous vehicles including level 3, 4 and 5 with the emergence of advanced sensors for connected and autonomous infrastructure. More sensors are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving to provide greater information about a vehicle's surroundings.
More sophisticated sensor fusion will increasingly be needed to process and interpret the plethora of real-time sensor data. Increased sensor technology is currently adopted in vehicle safety and control. OEMs are continuously improving vehicle performance and safety.
Sensors are increasingly being integrated into automotive control systems to achieve performance optimization and enhance the durability and reliability, as well as energy efficiency and environmental friendliness of the vehicle. Smart mobility, luxury cars and stringent regulations on emissions and safety drive the demand for automotive sensors. The increasing proliferation of electric vehicles and electrification is driving the sales of automotive sensors.
Research Scope
Geographic Scope
- North America: The United States and Canada
- Europe: Mainly Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy
- Asia-Pacific (APAC): Countries on the Western border of the Pacific Ocean, including those on the Indo-Chinese peninsula and the Pacific Islands, as well as Central Asia
- Rest of World: Latin America, Africa and the Middle East
Big 6 Sensors Covered
- Pressure
- Position
- Motion
- Temperature
- Speed
- LiDAR
Application Scope
- Powertrain
- Chassis
- Exhaust
- Safety & Control
- Body Electronics
- Telematics
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the recent developments, product launches and alliances in the automotive sensors market?
- What is the level of competition in the automotive sensors market?
- What sensor type is expected to lead the market in terms of value?
- How is the market forecast to grow into the year 2024?
- What are the opportunities in the market and the high-growth segments of the automotive sensors market?
- What are the strategies and focus areas by major market players?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Sensors Market
- Current and Future Parameters
- Future Roadmap for Automotive Sensors
- Future Areas of Differentiation and Growth Opportunities - Senior Management Top-of-Mind Issues
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Product Lifecycle Analysis by Sensors Type
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Sensor Type
- Stakeholders in the Automotive Sensor Solutions Market
- Market Distribution Channels
- Wireless Technologies and Roadmap to Vehicle Connectivity
- Application of ADAS Sensors Roadmap in Safety and Detection
- Market Opportunity Matrix for Automotive Sensors
- ADAS Application Needs and Sensor Evolution
- Sensors in the Automotive Market Landscape
- Confluence of Emerging Solution Providers Addressing a Variety of Challenges
- Companies to Watch and Emerging Technologies in the Automotive Sensors Market
- Top 10 Sensors to Watch For
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Pricing Trends
- Pricing Trends Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Performance and Control Inside the Vehicle
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Opportunities for ADAS
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Intelligent Observability
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Remote Sensing for Emissions Monitoring
- Strategic Imperatives for Automotive Sensor Providers
7. Visioning Scenarios
- Automotive Sensors and Action Areas
- Automotive Sensors Market Transformation
- Five Pillars of Digitization
- Autonomous Cars and Sensor
- Sensor Technology Roadmap of L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving
- ADAS Sensor Fusion and Sensor Concepts
- Next-Generation Interaction Features in Automobiles
8. Pressure Sensors Segment Analysis
- Market Evolution
- Top Innovative Pressure Sensors Applications
- Silicon MEMS Pressure Sensors
- Capacitive Pressure Sensors
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
9. Position Sensors Segment Analysis
- Market Evolution
- Induced Current Sensor
- Potentiometer Position Sensor
- Optical Encoder
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
10. Temperature Sensors Segment Analysis
- Market Evolution
- Integrated Automotive Temperature Sensors
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
11. Speed Sensors Segment Analysis
- Market Evolution
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
12. Motion Sensors Segment Analysis
- Market Evolution
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
13. LIDAR Sensors Segment Analysis
- LiDAR Sensors for Automotive ADAS
- LiDAR and Sensor Technology Distribution
- Comparison with Complementary and Supplementary Technologies
- ADAS and Sensor Content
- LiDAR Technology Techniques
- Comparison of LiDAR Technologies
- Solid-State LiDAR
- Fusion Sensors
- Key Regional Automotive LiDAR Suppliers
- Automotive LiDAR - Top Start-ups and Funding Received
- Automotive LiDAR Sensor Ecosystem
- LiDAR Sensor Partnerships and Acquisition Strategies for Technology Development and Commercialization
- Pricing Trends
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Technology Comparison Assessment of Leading Vendors
- Competitive Environment
14. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
15. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Others Companies in the Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market
- Others Companies in the LiDAR Market
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z73v6y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900