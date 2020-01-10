Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research study mainly covers pressure sensors, position sensors, motion sensors, temperature sensors, speed sensors and LiDAR.

Pressure sensors include MEMS, strain gauge, and ceramic pressure sensors.

Position sensors include multi-axis, angular, and linear sensors.

Temperature sensors include a thermocouple, thermistor, MEMS, resistance temperature detector, IC temperature, and infrared temperature sensors.

Motion sensors include ultrasonic, microwave, IR, tomographic, and dual technology sensors.

Speed sensors include active, active hall-effect, active magneto resistive and passive sensors.

LiDARs include Micro-ElectroMechanical System (MEMS), Non-MEMS, solid-state (optical phased array) and flash LiDAR.

This study covers the top sensors in the market (in terms of market size and growth potential) for passenger cars. Light & heavy commercial vehicles are excluded.



Market Summary



There is a growing demand for advanced autonomous vehicles including level 3, 4 and 5 with the emergence of advanced sensors for connected and autonomous infrastructure. More sensors are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving to provide greater information about a vehicle's surroundings.

More sophisticated sensor fusion will increasingly be needed to process and interpret the plethora of real-time sensor data. Increased sensor technology is currently adopted in vehicle safety and control. OEMs are continuously improving vehicle performance and safety.



Sensors are increasingly being integrated into automotive control systems to achieve performance optimization and enhance the durability and reliability, as well as energy efficiency and environmental friendliness of the vehicle. Smart mobility, luxury cars and stringent regulations on emissions and safety drive the demand for automotive sensors. The increasing proliferation of electric vehicles and electrification is driving the sales of automotive sensors.



Research Scope



Geographic Scope

North America: The United States and Canada

Europe: Mainly Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy

Asia-Pacific (APAC): Countries on the Western border of the Pacific Ocean, including those on the Indo-Chinese peninsula and the Pacific Islands, as well as Central Asia

Rest of World: Latin America, Africa and the Middle East

Big 6 Sensors Covered

Pressure

Position

Motion

Temperature

Speed

LiDAR

Application Scope

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

Telematics

Key Issues Addressed

What are the recent developments, product launches and alliances in the automotive sensors market?

What is the level of competition in the automotive sensors market?

What sensor type is expected to lead the market in terms of value?

How is the market forecast to grow into the year 2024?

What are the opportunities in the market and the high-growth segments of the automotive sensors market?

What are the strategies and focus areas by major market players?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Sensors Market

Current and Future Parameters

Future Roadmap for Automotive Sensors

Future Areas of Differentiation and Growth Opportunities - Senior Management Top-of-Mind Issues

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Product Lifecycle Analysis by Sensors Type

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation by Sensor Type

Stakeholders in the Automotive Sensor Solutions Market

Market Distribution Channels

Wireless Technologies and Roadmap to Vehicle Connectivity

Application of ADAS Sensors Roadmap in Safety and Detection

Market Opportunity Matrix for Automotive Sensors

ADAS Application Needs and Sensor Evolution

Sensors in the Automotive Market Landscape

Confluence of Emerging Solution Providers Addressing a Variety of Challenges

Companies to Watch and Emerging Technologies in the Automotive Sensors Market

Top 10 Sensors to Watch For

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Pricing Trends

Pricing Trends Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Performance and Control Inside the Vehicle

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Opportunities for ADAS

Growth Opportunity 3 - Intelligent Observability

Growth Opportunity 4 - Remote Sensing for Emissions Monitoring

Strategic Imperatives for Automotive Sensor Providers

7. Visioning Scenarios

Automotive Sensors and Action Areas

Automotive Sensors Market Transformation

Five Pillars of Digitization

Autonomous Cars and Sensor

Sensor Technology Roadmap of L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

ADAS Sensor Fusion and Sensor Concepts

Next-Generation Interaction Features in Automobiles

8. Pressure Sensors Segment Analysis

Market Evolution

Top Innovative Pressure Sensors Applications

Silicon MEMS Pressure Sensors

Capacitive Pressure Sensors

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

9. Position Sensors Segment Analysis

Market Evolution

Induced Current Sensor

Potentiometer Position Sensor

Optical Encoder

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

10. Temperature Sensors Segment Analysis

Market Evolution

Integrated Automotive Temperature Sensors

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

11. Speed Sensors Segment Analysis

Market Evolution

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

12. Motion Sensors Segment Analysis

Market Evolution

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

13. LIDAR Sensors Segment Analysis

LiDAR Sensors for Automotive ADAS

LiDAR and Sensor Technology Distribution

Comparison with Complementary and Supplementary Technologies

ADAS and Sensor Content

LiDAR Technology Techniques

Comparison of LiDAR Technologies

Solid-State LiDAR

Fusion Sensors

Key Regional Automotive LiDAR Suppliers

Automotive LiDAR - Top Start-ups and Funding Received

Automotive LiDAR Sensor Ecosystem

LiDAR Sensor Partnerships and Acquisition Strategies for Technology Development and Commercialization

Pricing Trends

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Technology Comparison Assessment of Leading Vendors

Competitive Environment

14. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

15. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Others Companies in the Big 6 Automotive Sensors Market

Others Companies in the LiDAR Market

List of Exhibits

