Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Industry Review & Trends Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2019 PLM Industry Review and Trends Report is mostly qualitative in nature and focuses on key issues facing the global PLM ecosystems of solution providers and end-user organizations, presenting key elements, forecasts, industrial use cases, and how these trends may affect investments in PLM solutions and contribute to the growth of the PLM market. The report highlights changes that occurred in 2018, what effects those changes may have in the short and medium-term, and what is on the horizon in the years to come. It also reports high-level revenue data for the US$47.8 billion global PLM market in 2018, specific PLM solution segments, and geographies. This report concentrates on analyses of selected trends that impact the PLM industry.



Trends presented include:

Industry 4.0: A Regional Update: the Industry 4.0 visions for Germany, India, China, Japan, and USA. Presents a brief vision and history of Industry 4.0 across countries, how PLM supports it, drivers for the initiative, and impacts on those countries PLM economies.

Manufacturing in the Built World looks at optimizing benefits from IoT with end-to-end data and process connectivity, how digitalization and systems complexity continues to profoundly affect the way we do product design, the impact of digital threads, and other aspects of digital manufacturing support on the product lifecycle.

The industrialization of Additive Manufacturing addresses the use of additive manufacturing (AM) to make production products, the critical importance of Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), the importance of organizational and educational changes, and other AM aspects.

Service Lifecycle Management and IoT examine leveraging IoT and IIoT to support new business models, how interaction and availability of information are changing the way service is being performed, the impacts of smart, connected products in the industry today.

Big Data and Analytics considers closing the loop for big data from IoT, IIoT, and other sources to create new value for organizations when data is treated as an asset.

Virtual and Augmented Reality are presented in terms of how they impact common consumer and industrial use cases and their value in supporting new business opportunities across industries.

This report will be of interest to managers involved in product development across all industry segments.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Definition

PLM Solution Market Segments

PLM Market Analysis

Measuring the PLM Market

The Effect of Exchange Rates

Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Measuring PLM Market Growth

Forecast Assumptions

2018 PLM Market Review

2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast

2018 PLM Geographic Analysis

Additional Comments on the Overall PLM Market

2018 cPDm Segment of the PLM Market

Tools Segment of the PLM Market

Tools - Results and Forecasts

PLM Industry Review and Trends

Industry 4.0: A Regional Update

Manufacturing in the Built World

Industrialization of Additive Manufacturing

Service Lifecycle Management and IoT

Big Data and Analytics

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Companies Mentioned



Accenture

ACE enterprise Slovakia

Actian

Agency9

Agtek

Aiworx

Altair Engineering

ANSYS

API Talent

Aras

Arena Solutions

Assemble Systems

Atos

Austemper Design

Autodesk

AutoLion

AVEVA

Bentley Systems

Bricsys

BuildingConnected

C3i Solutions

Cadence

Callidus Cloud

Capgemini

Centric Software

CIMPA

Cognizant

Comet Solutions

COMSA

COSMOlogic

CSC

Dassault Systmes

DataFox

Datascience.com

Datawatch

Deloitte Consulting

Denim Group

DXC Technology

Egyde

ESI Group

External Array Software

FluiDyna GmbH

Frustum

Gamma Technologies

H&D Int'l Group

HCL

Hexagon AB

Hightail

HPE

IBM

IFS AB

IGE+XAO

Industrial Business Solutions

Infospectrum

Infosys Ltd.

IQMS

Kogentix

Liaison Technologies

Licom

Lightwork Design

Mackevision

Magnetic

MathWorks

MCS Solutions

mendix

Mindtribe

MSC Software

Mller-Elektronik

NEC Corp

Nemetschek

NM Group

No Magic

NobleTek BV

Omnify Solutions

Oniqua

OpenText

OPTIS

Oracle

Pillar Technology

PlanGrid

Plaxis

ProCAM

Processia

PTC

Qspace

Red Hat6pKPMG

S-Cube Futuretech

SaaSfocus Advanced Technology Group

Sakorai Test Systems Oy

Salesforce SI

SAP

Schneider Electric

Scilab Enterprises

Siemens PLM Software

SIMSOLID

SofTech srl

SoilVision

Spring Technologies

Stabiplan

Synopsys

Syntel

T-Systems

Tata Technologies

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Trimble

Viewpoint

VIRES Simulationtechnologie GmbH

Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pfk8h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900