Artificial intelligence (AI) is a term used to identify a scientific field that covers the creation of machines (e.g., robots) as well as computer hardware and software aimed at reproducing wholly or in part the intelligent behavior of human beings. AI is considered a branch of cognitive computing, a term that refers to systems able to learn, reason, and interact with humans. Cognitive computing is a combination of computer science and cognitive science.
Artificial intelligence covers various aspects of human behavior including creativity, planning and scheduling, reasoning, imaging, writing, learning, auditing, and natural language processing. The concept of artificial intelligence, however, is in continuous evolution. In fact, once the use of machines with specific smart features becomes widespread, new systems with even more advanced capabilities are developed. By enhancing equipment functionality and productivity, AI is revolutionizing virtually every sector, from research and development to manufacturing and services.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Technology Highlights and Market Outlook
List of Tables
Table 1: Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences, by Field
Table 2: Global Market for the Applications of Machine Learning in the Quantum Computing, by Country/Region, Through 2024
Table 3: Current and Emerging Trends in the Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences, by Field
Table 4: Global Market for the Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences, by Country/Region, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market Shares for the Applications of Machine Learning in the Quantum Computing, by Country/Region, 2024
Figure 2: Global Market Shares for the Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences, by Country/Region, 2024
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
