Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning in the Life Sciences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Artificial intelligence (AI) is a term used to identify a scientific field that covers the creation of machines (e.g., robots) as well as computer hardware and software aimed at reproducing wholly or in part the intelligent behavior of human beings. AI is considered a branch of cognitive computing, a term that refers to systems able to learn, reason, and interact with humans. Cognitive computing is a combination of computer science and cognitive science.



Artificial intelligence covers various aspects of human behavior including creativity, planning and scheduling, reasoning, imaging, writing, learning, auditing, and natural language processing. The concept of artificial intelligence, however, is in continuous evolution. In fact, once the use of machines with specific smart features becomes widespread, new systems with even more advanced capabilities are developed. By enhancing equipment functionality and productivity, AI is revolutionizing virtually every sector, from research and development to manufacturing and services.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market outlook for machine learning in life sciences

Identification of machine learning applications in the life science sector

Recent achievements in life science due to machine learning

Strategies adopted in machine learning with a focus on life science (e.g., types of algorithms, regression trees, artificial neural networks, and evolutionary computation)

Information on Gaussian process models

Coverage of major issues related to machine learning

Analysis of current and emerging trends in machine learning

Key Topics Covered:



Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Machine Learning Algorithms

General Applications of Machine Learning

Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences

Diagnosis

Therapy

Healthcare Management

Other Applications

Major Issues

Current and Emerging Trends

Biology

Imaging

Diagnostics

Pediatrics

Computing

Recent Achievements in the Life Sciences Due to Machine Learning

Market Outlook for Machine Learning in the Life Sciences

List of Tables

Table 1: Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences, by Field

Table 2: Global Market for the Applications of Machine Learning in the Quantum Computing, by Country/Region, Through 2024

Table 3: Current and Emerging Trends in the Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences, by Field

Table 4: Global Market for the Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences, by Country/Region, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market Shares for the Applications of Machine Learning in the Quantum Computing, by Country/Region, 2024

Figure 2: Global Market Shares for the Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences, by Country/Region, 2024

