Polymethyl methacrylate is commonly known as PMMA. It is a synthetic resin manufactured by the polymerization of methyl methacrylate (MMA). It is a clear acrylic material that successfully replaces glass in various products. PMMA is a linear thermoplastic polymer, and thus it possesses high mechanical strength and is also highly scratch-resistant. Raw materials such as methanol, acetone, natural gas, ammonia and sulfuric acid are converted into monomers known as methyl methacrylate, which is further converted to PMMA resins to form molding compounds, extruded sheets and cast sheets.
Owing to its transparency and rigidity, PMMA is commonly used as a shatterproof replacement of glass in laminated signs, aircraft canopies, windows, skylights and other applications.
PMMA is an economical alternative to polycarbonate and does not contain harmful bisphenol-A, an industrial chemical subunit found in polycarbonate materials. PMMA is increasingly used in applications where transparency, tensile strength and UV resistance are more important than impact strength and resistance to heat and chemicals.
The scope of this report is focused on the selection of the top 10 companies in the PMMA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.
The scope also includes an analysis of the PMMA market based on applications, form, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for these segments. The PMMA market is segmented into three categories:
This report includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 and projections of CAGR from 2018 to 2023.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Analysis for PMMA
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
Chapter 7 Appendix: List of Abbreviations
