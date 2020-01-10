Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super-resolution Imaging Technologies in Life Science" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Super-resolution imaging (SRI), which is also known as nanoscopy or super-resolution microscopy, is a group of technologies that allow performing optical imaging beyond the diffraction limit of light. Light consists of electromagnetic radiations with wavelike characteristics. When light passes through a small opening or meets a small obstacle, it does not continue in a straight path, but it bends. This phenomenon is known as diffraction.
Image resolution measures the number of details in an image. The resolution of optical instruments, such as microscopes and telescopes, is affected by diffraction. The diffraction limit is the minimum distance between two objects that permits to differentiate the objects one from the other.
This report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Technology Highlights and Market Outlook
List of Tables
Table 1: Applications of Super-resolution Imaging in the Life Sciences
Table 2: Common Types of Super-resolution Imaging Systems
Table 3: Current and Emerging Trends in Super-resolution Imaging Technology
Table 4: Global Market for Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences, by Type of System, Through 2024
Table 5: Global Market for Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences, by Region/Country, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market Shares of Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences, by Type of System, 2024
Figure 2: Global Market Shares of Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences, by Region/Country, 2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7ry23
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: