Super-resolution imaging (SRI), which is also known as nanoscopy or super-resolution microscopy, is a group of technologies that allow performing optical imaging beyond the diffraction limit of light. Light consists of electromagnetic radiations with wavelike characteristics. When light passes through a small opening or meets a small obstacle, it does not continue in a straight path, but it bends. This phenomenon is known as diffraction.



Image resolution measures the number of details in an image. The resolution of optical instruments, such as microscopes and telescopes, is affected by diffraction. The diffraction limit is the minimum distance between two objects that permits to differentiate the objects one from the other.

This report includes:

An overview of the super-resolution imaging technologies in life science sector to evaluate cells at the nanoscale level

Quantitative analysis of the market outlook for super-resolution imaging systems

Discussion of various types of super-resolution imaging systems, configuration of these systems, their applications in biophysical investigations, and recent technological achievements

Current technology assessment as well as outlining trends that are expected to contribute to market growth for these imaging technologies

Comparison between three pre-eminent kinds of super-resolution microscopy technologies, such as stimulated emission depletion microscopy (STED), photoactivated localization microscopy (PALM) and stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM)

Discovering the advantages and challenges in using these techniques together; along with current and emerging trends for improving super-resolution imaging systems

Key Topics Covered:



Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

Super-resolution Imaging

Applications of Super-resolution Imaging in the Life Sciences

Types of Super-resolution Imaging Systems

Fluorescence and Epifluorescence Microscopes

Super-resolution Imaging Systems

Major Issues

Current and Emerging Trends

Advanced Multicolor Systems

Resolution Enhancement

Image Quality Improvements

Faster and High-Throughput Systems

Recent Achievements in the Life Sciences due to Super-resolution Imaging

Market Outlook for Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences

