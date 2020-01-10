Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cybersecurity Impact on the Wearable Medical Device Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This health industry market briefing provides an overview of wearable medical devices with consideration towards privacy and security issues impacting the wearable medical device market. It assesses the security and privacy risks involved with wearable devices and the potential to impact associated healthcare services. It takes these issues into consideration regarding anticipated connected device market outlook and provides forecasts for 2019 to 2024.
Target Audience
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview
2. Background
3. Wearable Devices Issues and Risks
4. Healthcare Data Privacy Issues
5. Security Issues & Risks
6. The Problem
7. The 5G Alternative
8. 5G Security Challenges
9. 4G to 5G Security Transition
10. 5G Security Goals
11. 5G Security Perspectives
12. 5G Potential Solutions
13. The Solutions
14. Forecasts
14.1. Global Connected Medical Device Market
14.2. Connected Medical Device Market by Location/Usage
14.3. Connected Medical Device Market by Connectivity Method
14.4. Connected Medical Device Markets by Region
15. Related Security Findings
16. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rlcsk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: