The Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.



The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are the rising trend of bring your own devices (BOYD) and increasing cyber-attacks across the globe. Furthermore, a centralized security and management system and growing awareness towards compliance management are also estimated to be major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market.



However, certain factors are hindering the growth of the market. Safety and security issues and lack of awareness about the cloud identity access management are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market.



The market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, solutions, and verticals. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The hybrid cloud segment held the largest shares in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market in 2018.



By solutions, the market is segmented into advanced authentication, audit compliance, and governance, directory services, password management, provisioning, and single sign-on. By verticals, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government &utilities, energy, retail, manufacturing, education, and others.



The global cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market is further segmented on the basis of geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the market. The early adoption of cloud technology in the region is backing the growth of the market in the region.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. Government initiatives in developing countries such as India and China to promote digitalization and increasing adoption of the technology in SMEs are driving the growth of the market in the region.



Key players of the cloud identity access management (IAM) market are Microsoft, Corp., Google, Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and Hewlett Packard Company.



To endure in the market, these players adopt different growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, product launch, and collaboration to do geographical expansion of their company. For instance, in October 2018, IBM has acquired Red Hat, an IT solution provider company. This acquisition is done to strengthen its position in the cloud security service market.



