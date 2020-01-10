Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomers: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report forecasts the size of the global market in current U.S. dollars for elastomers in value terms and/or volume terms for each material from 2018 through 2024. The forecasts are classified on the basis of product type, technology type, end application, and geographical region.



An elastomer is an elastic polymer that usually has high viscosity and weak intermolecular forces. It can be thermoplastic or thermoset. This report covers both types.



The report includes:



An overview of the global market for the elastomers and their applications across different industry verticals

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Comprehend opportunities and highlights of this innovation-driven elastomers market and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

Key trends related to the global market and the various product types and end-use applications that will influence the industry

Examination of the competitive landscape for market leaders, their product portfolios and growth strategies

Company profiles of key players active in the global market, including Ashland, CNPC, DuPont, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, and Michelin

There three primary reasons for doing this study are for:

Elastomers manufacturers and suppliers to understand market trends and new technologies in the industry to plan their production and research & development (R&D) for the next few years and beyond.

Resins and raw material suppliers to understand the market trends and technological requirements from elastomers.

Elastomer users such as tires companies to understand the trends of technologies and markets to make the best raw materials choices and to improve their products in the future.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary



Chapter 3 Overview

Significant Trends

International Targets and Regulations

Carbon Dioxide Emission Reduction

Global Tariffs

Recycling

Tire Labeling

Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals

Chapter 4 Global Elastomer Market by Product

Thermoset Elastomers

Natural Rubbers

Synthetic Rubbers

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Characteristics and Advantages

Thermoplastic Elastomer History

Thermoplastic Elastomer Products

Chapter 5 Global Elastomer Market by Application

Tires and Automotive Elastomer Applications

Tire Elastomers

Automotive Component Elastomers

Other Applications

Industry

Appliances

Architecture

Sports Products

Medical Products

Modification

Chapter 6 Global Elastomer Market by Region

European Elastomer Market

North American Elastomer Market

Asia-Pacific Elastomer Market

Chinese Elastomer Market

Rest of the World Elastomer Market

Chapter 7 Company Profiles



AES

Arlanxeo

Ashland

CNPC

Denka

DuPont

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Japan Synthetic Rubber Co. Ltd.

Kraton

Kuraray

LCY Chemical Corp.

Michelin

NKNH

Sinopec

Sibur

Styron LLC

Teknor Apex

Zeon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjzj15

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900