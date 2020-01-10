Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CHILDWISE Playground Buzz Tracking Report - Autumn Term 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This termly tracking report is based on a representative sample of more than 1000 children and young people aged 7-16, surveyed individually in schools across the UK, free from parental influence.
The report examines the most recently talked about and favourite brands among children, revealing the latest trends in children's favourite websites, YouTube, TV, games, gadgets and more.
The report is designed to give insight into the behaviours and attitudes of young people across age and gender, to aid segmentation of the youth market.
The Playground Buzz Autumn Term 2019 covers:
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction and Sample
Buzz Autumn 2019 Summary
Brands talked about recently
Favourite brands
Favourite Brands by category
Brands by Interests
Others things children do
Spotlight: Other buzzed about trends & brands
Spotlight: Wishlists
Year in Review
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j1sa1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: