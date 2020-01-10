Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dry Eye Disease Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dry eye disease market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.



Some crucial factors contributing to the growth of the market include a significant rise in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome and growing awareness campaigns for dry eye disease. There are certain awareness programs for dry eye syndrome.



For instance, in May 2018, Alcon, a division of Novartis introduced the multimedia campaign, partnering with Venus Williams, a tennis champion. It is an educational campaign, which is intended to reach 30 million people suffering from dry eye syndrome in the US. Through this campaign, the company aims to promote its Systane family of lubricant eye drops.



Further, in August 2016, Shire PLC introduced Eyelove campaign by featuring Jennifer Aniston (Actress). The campaign aims to promote its dry-eye disease treatment, Xiidra in the US. These kinds of campaigns are supporting to create awareness among people for dry eye syndrome and thereby leads to the adoption of treatment alternatives for the condition.



Based on geography, the global dry eye disease market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American dry eye disease market is growing significantly owing to the emerging demand for contact lenses in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness potential growth in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of dry eye syndrome treatment providers to expand their therapeutic options to the region.



Key players in the global dry eye disease market include Novartis AG, Allegan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Bausch Health Companies, Inc. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations are some key strategies adopted by the market players to stay competitive in the market.



For instance, in June 2018, Bausch + Lomb declared the introduction of Soothe Xtra Protection (XP) Preservative Free lubricant eye drops. With this product launch, the company has widened the portfolio of eye health products to meet the emerging demand for dry eye symptom relief without using preservatives.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global dry eye disease market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regulations and other government policies impacting the global dry eye disease market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global dry eye disease market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Novartis AG

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Allergan PLC

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Type

5.1.1. Aqueous

5.1.2. Evaporative

5.2. Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Treatment

5.2.1. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

5.2.1.1. Lifitegrast

5.2.1.2. Corticosteroid

5.2.1.3. Cyclosporine

5.2.2. Artificial Tears

5.2.3. Punctal Plug

5.2.4. Secretagogue



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AFT Pharmaceuticals

7.2. Akorn, Inc. (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA)

7.3. Allergan PLC

7.4. Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

7.5. Beaver-Visitec International Holdings, Inc.

7.6. FCI Ophthalmics

7.7. I-MED Pharma, Inc.

7.8. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

7.9. Medennium, Inc.

7.10. Novaliq GmbH

7.11. Novartis AG

7.12. OASIS Medical, Inc.

7.13. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

7.14. Pfizer, Inc.

7.15. Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

7.16. Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

7.17. Scope Ophthalmics, Ltd.

7.18. Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

7.19. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

7.20. URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH

7.21. VISUfarma



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8eyo29

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900