LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services today reported it has committed to install its first TULSA-PRO® System, an incision-free solution for prostate disease, which was developed to revolutionize treatment for men diagnosed with prostate cancer.



Combining real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) with robotically-driven directional thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control software, the TULSA-PRO® System delivers transurethral prostate tissue ablation of whole-gland or partial gland prostate tissue. The system is designed to be customizable to the individual treatment needs of each patient. It is an incision-free, radiation-free ablation that simultaneously protects the urethra and rectum with water cooling, which is designed to preserve men’s functional abilities.

The procedure has been cleared by the FDA and will be initially performed on an outpatient basis in a newly constructed, state-of-the-art 3T MRI room and recovery suite at RadNet’s Liberty Pacific Advanced Imaging location in West Hills, California (held within a joint venture with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center) beginning in the later part of the first quarter. Following its introduction at Liberty Pacific, RadNet plans to expand the TULSA-PRO program to centers located in West Los Angeles and in the Orange County/Irvine areas.

Under the stewardship of Dr. Robert Princenthal, RadNet has been on the forefront of prostate cancer care and was one of the first radiology practices in the U.S. to establish a dedicated prostate MRI program.

Dr. Howard Berger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, noted, “Prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer afflicting men in the United States. For many years, RadNet has been focused on investing in and deploying technologies aimed at the early detection and diagnosis of prostate disease. The TULSA-PRO® System expands RadNet into the treatment of this disease process. In our facilities, beginning with West Hills, urological surgeons will be utilizing this device along with RadNet’s MRI technology to treat men with prostate disease, while minimizing negative side effects and preserving normal functionality.”

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of over 8,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue. Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a transurethral prostate tissue ablation system that combines real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) with robotically-driven directional thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control software to deliver predictable physician prescribed ablation of whole-gland or partial prostate tissue. The TULSA-PRO® system is designed to provide customizable and predictable, incision-free and radiation-free prostate ablation while actively protecting the urethra and rectum with water cooling to preserve men’s functional abilities. For more information, visit http://www.profoundmedical.

