TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (TSX:PRN; NASDAQ:PROF) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, today announced the signing of its first-ever U.S. multi-site imaging center agreement for TULSA-PRO® with RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers.



TULSA-PRO® is a transurethral prostate tissue ablation system that combines real-time MRI with robotically-driven directional thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control software to deliver predictable physician prescribed ablation of whole-gland or partial prostate tissue. The TULSA-PRO® system is designed to provide customizable and predictable, incision-free and radiation-free prostate ablation while actively protecting the urethra and rectum with water cooling to preserve men’s functional abilities.

Pursuant to the agreement, Profound will install TULSA-PRO® systems at three RadNet imaging centers in the greater Los Angeles area, with one such installation anticipated in each of Q1-, Q2- and Q3-2020. Profound will rent the systems to RadNet on a per-use basis, in addition to selling it per-use consumables. Based upon the success of these installations, the two companies hope to expand their partnership in the future to include additional RadNet centers in other U.S. markets.

“We are excited that RadNet, the largest U.S. owner and operator of outpatient imaging centers, will be the first multi-site user of TULSA-PRO®,” commented Dr. Menawat. “RadNet’s imaging centers offer state-of-the art technology, in-house radiologists, existing relationships with local urologists and anesthesiologists, strong marketing support and established payer networks. From a commercial perspective, this partnership with RadNet will help us pursue our vision of a site-specific continuum of care to help drive utilization of TULSA-PRO®, where multiple local urologists will perform MRI-guided TULSA procedures at the same imaging center that they are already sending their patients to for MRI diagnostics and post-treatment MRI-guided monitoring. As our agreement with RadNet is based on our recurring revenue-only business model, we view this as an important early validation of our go-to-market strategy.”

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services, and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of over 8,000 employees.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

