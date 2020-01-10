Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial pancreas device system market is estimated to grow impressively at a CAGR of 55% over the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes and its burden coupled with the rising need for advanced and innovative diabetic care devices is acting as a driving factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing awareness among the population towards diabetes and the growing focus of organizations towards the efficacy and R&D of artificial pancreas device systems across the globe is also augmenting the market growth.



Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson and Dexcom are the key market players working on the development of the artificial pancreas. Medtronic and Animas (J&J) have been successful in developing the first closed-loop system. As of November 2019, the artificial pancreas device systems are under development phase only and has not been commercialized in the market.



The global artificial pancreas device system market is segmented on the basis of type and region. On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into a threshold suspended device system, insulin-only system, and bi-hormonal control system. The threshold suspended device system serves as a potential back-up when a patient is unable to respond to low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) event. Owing to this, the threshold suspended device system segment is poised to hold significant potential during the forecast period.



Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the dominating position in the global artificial pancreas device system market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. The growth of the region is primarily backed by an increased focus on the development of the artificial pancreas system by the market players.



Furthermore, the global artificial pancreas device system market is influenced by the presence of several players including Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Insulet Corp., Pancreum Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and many others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global artificial pancreas device system market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global artificial pancreas device system market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global artificial pancreas device system market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Medtronic PLC

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

3.3.3. Insulet Corp.

3.3.4. Pancreum, Inc.

3.3.5. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market by Type

5.1.1. Threshold Suspended Device System

5.1.2. Insulin-Only System

5.1.3. Bi-Hormonal Control System



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Admetsys Corp.

7.2. Beta Bionics

7.3. Beta-O2 Technologies Ltd.

7.4. Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

7.5. Companion Medical Inc.

7.6. Defymed SAS

7.7. Dexcom Inc.

7.8. Eli Lilly and Co.

7.9. Inreda Diabetic BV

7.10. Insulet Corp.

7.11. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

7.12. Medtronic PLC

7.13. Pancreum, Inc.

7.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.



