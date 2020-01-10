ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 10, 2020 AT 13.30

Arto Halonen appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Robit

Robit Plc has appointed Arto Halonen (38), M.Sc. Eng., M.Sc. Econ. as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Robit Management Team. He will start in his position in the beginning of May 2020, at the latest.

Halonen joins Robit from Metso where he has worked in various positions, previously as Vice President, Crushers, Aggregates Equipment Business Area.

Robit’s CEO Tommi Lehtonen comments:”I’m really happy to welcome Arto to join Robit team.

He brings us extensive experience in international business management and knows our industry – mining and construction”.

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen, CEO

Additional information:

Tommi Lehtonen, CEO

Tel. +358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.robitgroup.com



Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, surface drilling and foundation, underground construction and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 14 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com