|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|01/15/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,862
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|111.605
|/
|3.450
|Total Number of Bids Received
|49
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|9,212
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|111.605
|/
|3.450
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|111.700
|/
|3.440
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|111.605
|/
|3.450
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|111.659
|/
|3.450
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|111.700
|/
|3.440
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|111.059
|/
|3.520
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|111.463
|/
|3.470
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|4.95
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: