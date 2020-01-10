Series RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date  01/15/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  1,862 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  111.605  /  3.450 
Total Number of Bids Received  49 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  9,212 
Total Number of Successful Bids  10 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  10 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  111.605  /  3.450 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  111.700  /  3.440 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  111.605  /  3.450 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  111.659  /  3.450 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  111.700  /  3.440 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  111.059  /  3.520 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  111.463  /  3.470 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  4.95 