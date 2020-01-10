



Hørsholm, Denmark, 10 January 2020 – Oncology Venture A/S (“OV” or the “Company”) today announces the issue of 287,500 shares in connection with a debt conversion.

The Company has, based on a Board resolution from 22nd December 2019, issued 287,500 shares in connection with a debt conversion of 632,500 DKK. The subscription price is SEK 2.20. The issue is directed to Colliander & Partners, who has assisted the Company in HR activities.

The share capital is after the conversion a total of DKK 6,066,803.95 based on 121,336,079 shares of nom. value DKK 0.05.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Moltke, CFO

E-mail: hm@oncologyventure.com

Telephone +45 53 63 96 37

About Oncology Venture A/S

Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, DRP®. The Company’s current priority program focus is for advancement of 2X-121, IXEMPRA®, and Dovitinib: 2X-121 – a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone) – an approved and marketed (U.S.) microtubule inhibitor being advanced for Phase 2 development (in EU) for treatment of breast cancer; Dovitinib – a post Phase 3 product, being prepared for a US NDA approval filing in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In addition, the company holds the rights for additional four programs: LiPlaCis® – a liposomal formulation of cisplatin for the treatment of breast cancer; 2X-111 – a targeted, liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast cancer; Irofulven – a DNA damaging agent for the treatment of breast cancer; and APO010 – an immuno-oncology product for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Oncology Venture uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs in the U.S.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

