Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Implant Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical implant market is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



One of the major factors driving the medical implant market is the increasing geriatric population globally due to which people are being diagnosed with various chronic disorders. As per the World Bank, Japan has 27% geriatric population in 2018. European companies such as UK, France, Germany has 19%, 20%, and 22% geriatric population in 2018. Moreover, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is another major factor for the growth of the market.



The medical Implant market is segmented on the basis of type and material. By type, the market is segmented into orthopedic implants, cardiac implants, dental implants, ophthalmic implants, cochlear implants, cosmetic implants, neurological implants, and other implants. By material, the market is segmented into metallic implants, ceramic implants, polymer implants, and natural biomaterials implants.



Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to have a major market share due to the high spending of the people on the medical implant. Moreover, there is a significant potential of the medical implant market in the Asia-Pacific owing to increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and rising awareness among the people toward implants. Countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are expected to have a significant market share in the Asia-Pacific region.



Further, the study of the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the major players that contribute to the growth of the global medical Implant market include Stryker Corp., Smith & Nephew PLC, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger and acquisition, partnership and collaborations, and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global medical implant market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical implant market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global medical implant market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

3.3.3. Medtronic PLC

3.3.4. Smith & Nephew Orthopaedic Ltd.

3.3.5. Stryker Corp.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. By Type

5.1.1. Orthopedic Implants

5.1.1.1. Knee Replacement Implants

5.1.1.2. Hip Replacement Implants

5.1.1.3. Cranial Implant

5.1.1.4. Extremities

5.1.1.5. Other (Trauma Implants, Orthobiologics)

5.1.2. Cardiac Implants

5.1.2.1. Pacemaker

5.1.2.2. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

5.1.2.3. Stents

5.1.3. Dental Implant

5.1.3.1. Endosteal

5.1.3.2. Subperiosteal

5.1.4. Ophthalmic (Ocular) Implants

5.1.5. Cochlear Implants

5.1.6. Cosmetic Implant

5.1.6.1. Face

5.1.6.2. Breast

5.1.6.3. Other (Fat, Pectoral, Buttock, Penile)

5.1.7. Neurological Implant (Neurostimulators)

5.1.7.1. Spinal Cord Stimulators

5.1.7.2. Vagus Nerve Stimulators

5.1.7.3. Deep Brain Stimulators

5.1.7.4. Other Neurostimulators (Sacral Nerve Stimulators)

5.1.8. Other (Birth Control Implant, Speech Implant, Hernia Surgical Mesh Implants)

5.2. By Material

5.2.1. Metallic

5.2.2. Ceramic

5.2.3. Polymer

5.2.4. Natural Biomaterials



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Co.

7.2. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

7.3. Advantage Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.

7.4. Alcon Inc.

7.5. Allergan PLC

7.6. Alphatec Spine, Inc.

7.7. Amedica Corp.

7.8. Arthrex, Inc.

7.9. B Braun Melsungen AG

7.10. Bausch & Lomb Inc.

7.11. Becton, Dickinson and Co.

7.12. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

7.13. Boston Scientific Corp.

7.14. C. R. Bard, Inc.

7.15. Cardinal Health, Inc.

7.16. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

7.17. Cochlear Ltd.

7.18. Conformis, Inc.

7.19. CONMED Corp.

7.20. CTL Amedica Corp.

7.21. Danher Corp. (Implant Direct Sybron International LLC, Nobel Biocare)

7.22. Demant A/S

7.23. Dentsply Sirona NV

7.24. DJO Global, Inc.

7.25. FOCUS Laboratories, Inc

7.26. Globus Medical, Inc.

7.27. GPC Medical Ltd.

7.28. Institut Straumann AG

7.29. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.30. K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

7.31. Kinamed Inc.

7.32. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.33. Medtronic PLC

7.34. Merck KGaA

7.35. MORCHER GmbH

7.36. Nexxt Spine LLC

7.37. Norman Noble, Inc.

7.38. NuVasive, Inc.

7.39. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

7.40. Sientra, Inc.

7.41. Sivantos Pte. Ltd

7.42. Smith & Nephew PLC

7.43. Sonova Holding AG

7.44. STAAR Surgical Co.

7.45. Stryker Corp.

7.46. Tecomet, Inc.

7.47. Wright Medical Group N.V.

7.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhxc6v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900