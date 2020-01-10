Pune, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Glycolic Acid Market size is projected to reach USD 766 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising importance of glycolic acid in the textile industry will be one of the prime growth drivers of this market in the near future. Glycolic acid, also known as hydroacetic acid and hydroxyacetic acid, is a colorless and odorless crystalline solid derived from sugar-containing crops such as sugarcane, cantaloupe, and pineapple. It is an essential substance in the textile industry as it is the most preferred ingredient for dyeing processes, owing to its several benefits. For example, hides dyed using hydroxyacetic acid are softer in texture and the color hue is more intense and deep in textiles dyed using this acid.

An expanding textile industry brings more good news for this market. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the value of world textile exports rose by 4.2% in 2017 from 2016 levels, hitting USD 296.1 billion. Thus, a steadily rising textile industry, along with a thriving leather industry, will govern the Glycolic Acid Market trends in the forecast period.

According to a new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Glycolic Acid Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Purity (Glycolic Acid 99%, Glycolic Acid 70%, Glycolic Acid 30%, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Household, Textile, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market value stood at USD 437 million in 2018.



Escalating Demand for Cosmetic Products to Accelerate Sales

Hydroacetic acid is witnessing increasing demand from the cosmetic industry owing to its high applicability in the production of skincare products. This acid is known to wide-ranging benefits for the skin. For instance, glycolic acid is efficient in getting rid of dead skin cells, giving the skin a healthier appearance. It also aids the production of collagen, which makes this substance the perfect fit for anti-aging creams.



As a result, the majority of cosmetic skin products contain glycolic acid as it helps in removing dark spots, dead skin, and prevents irregular pigmentation. Thus, the rising application of this acid in the cosmetic industry will augur well for the hydroxyacetic acid market growth. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes, coupled with the spiraling popularity of online retail, will feed the growing appetite of this market in the coming decade.

The report further includes:

Predictions of upcoming trends and future prospects of the market;

Meticulous computation of market figures, values, and size;

Careful study of the share and impact of different market segments; and

Thorough research of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape (profiling of key players, relevant industry developments, among other things).

Prospering Cosmetics Industry in China to Propel the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the Glycolic Acid Market share on account of speedy expansion of the cosmetics and textile industries in China. Rising disposable income in the country will further drive the demand in the region during the forecast period.

A well-established pharmaceuticals industry will bode well for the hydroacetic acid market in North America. The market size in the region was USD 108 million in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a considerable rate till 2026. Glycolic acid is being used to produce bio-absorbable sutures in the US and it is also enabling manufacturers to make high-quality medical equipment. In Europe, the market will be mainly driven by a thriving fashion industry and a robust textile industry. Growing popularity of packaged foods and beverages will boost the market in Latin America.

Catering to the Cosmetics Industry by Market Players to Spruce up Competition

The Glycolic Acid Market report foresees a period of intense competition in the market as key competitors race against time to mark their presence in the global market. Most of the companies are focusing on coming up with innovative products tailored for the cosmetics industry.



Key Industry Developments:

June 2019: Corbion collaborated with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, ACT Solutions, and INOLEX to develop a series of personal care products having up to 100% bio-based content. These formulations will deliver high-performance and will boast of a high safety quotient, a feature widely demanded by consumers.

February 2019: SkinCeuticals introduced its novel Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight cream. The product features true 10% glycolic acid content which will give out a noticeable glow to the skin.

