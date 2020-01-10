HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

10 January 2020

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 10 January 2020 the company purchased 345,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 66.6 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 203,054,290 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

Company Secretary

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

01481 733908



