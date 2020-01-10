- Completed enrollment of TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial of SRK-015 in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy
- Submitted IND application for SRK-181, a potent and selective inhibitor of latent TGFβ1 activation; plan to initiate a Phase 1 proof-of-concept trial in patients with solid tumors in the first quarter of 2020
- Advanced strategic collaboration with Gilead focused on fibrosis with successful demonstration of efficacy in preclinical in vivo proof-of-concept studies; earned $25 million milestone payment
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today highlighted key accomplishments of the past year and announced R&D priorities for 2020.
Key Accomplishments:
“The past 12 months were a time of remarkable progress for Scholar Rock across all of our R&D programs. We rapidly advanced our SRK-015 program in SMA by completing enrollment in the TOPAZ trial in just eight months, achieved the initial catalytic milestone in our fibrosis-focused collaboration with Gilead, and submitted our IND application for SRK-181 for cancer immunotherapy at the end of the year,” said Nagesh Mahanthappa, Ph.D., President and CEO of Scholar Rock. “As we begin 2020 with great momentum, we look forward to further advancing our robust pipeline in the year ahead. Importantly, with the recent implication of TGFβ1 activity as a major checkpoint inhibitor resistance mechanism in patients, we believe that SRK-181 holds unique potential to meaningfully broaden clinical responses to PD-(L)1 inhibitors. With our plans to initiate enrollment of patients with solid tumors in our Phase 1 proof-of-concept trial this quarter, we now expect initial clinical data for SRK-181 as well as for SRK-015 this year.”
2020 R&D Priorities:
SRK-015 Program for Spinal Muscular Atrophy:
SRK-181 Program for Immuno-Oncology:
Strategic Fibrosis Collaboration with Gilead Sciences:
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock’s newly elucidated understanding of the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path. For more information, please visit www.ScholarRock.com or follow Scholar Rock on Twitter (@ScholarRock) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scholar-rock/).
