Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) market size is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2019 to USD 7.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2024.

An increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks and mandate to follow regulatory and data protection laws have contributed to the growth of the IDPS ecosystem.

Major vendors offering IDPS solutions include Cisco Systems (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US) , McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), AT&T Cybersecurity (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye, Inc. (US), Alert Logic, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US). The IDPS market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



By deployment, the cloud segment hold a larger market size in 2019



Organizations are migrating their infrastructure to cloud due to its lower cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required. As the cloud system provides users with the ability to execute tasks anywhere, it makes the system more vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the malware can be spread in these environments more quickly.



However, cloud solutions make detection faster by scanning all the endpoints and servers that are connected in the system. Organizations suffer from staff shortage when it comes to maintaining security operations. Cloud platforms come with other additional services, such as support and consulting which are provided by security vendors, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and other vendors offering IDPS platform or solutions.



APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as India, China, Australia, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

According to FireEye, organizations in APAC take almost 3 times as long as the Rest of the World (RoW) to realize that a malware has successfully broken into their network mainly because of the dependency on external third-parties. According to a report by Malwarebytes in January 2019, APAC remains a prime target for cyberattacks, with Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines among the top 10 countries with most business malware detections globally.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the IDPS Market

4.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Component, 2019

4.3 IDPS Market, By Organization Size, 2019-2024

4.4 IDPS Market, By Deployment Mode, 2019-2024

4.5 IDPS Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2019



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Cyberattacks

5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Follow Data Protection Laws and Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Open Source and Substitute Solutions

5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budget Among SMES

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market for Cloud-Based Businesses

5.2.3.2 Rapid Growth in Byod and Cyod Trends

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.7 The International Organization for Standardization 27001



6 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Hardware

6.2.1.1 Provision of Sandbox Execution to Help Organizations Stay Ahead of Zero-Day Threats

6.2.2 Software

6.2.2.1 Higher Efficiency, Availability and Low Cost to Drive Organizations to Deploy Software-Based IDPS

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Planning and Integration

6.3.1.1 Planning and Integration to Help Organizations in Drill Downing to Their Set of Requirements

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.1 Support Services to Provide Additional Training and Awareness Required for IDPS Deployment



7 IDPS Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Network-Based

7.2.1 Helps in Monitoring Network Traffic for Particular Segments

7.3 Wireless-Based

7.3.1 Increased Usage of Personal Devices at Work to Push Organizations for Adopting This Technology

7.4 Network Behavior Analysis

7.4.1 Effectiveness in Identifying Dos Attack and at Reconstructing Major Malware Infections

7.5 Host-Based

7.5.1 Small Scale Businesses to use Host-Based IDPS for Its Efficiency



8 Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Subscription-Based Cloud Model to Boost the Overall Market Growth

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises Deployment to Increase the Security and Privacy of Business Data



9 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Rising Security Issues to Drive Adoption of IDPS Solution Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Hefty Fines for Regulatory Non-Compliance to Boost Adoption of IDPS Solutions Among Large Enterprises



10 IDPS Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Banking and Already Existing Regulations to Drive Adoption of IDPS in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Organizations

10.3 Government and Defense

10.3.1 Increasing Need to Protect Sensitive Data of Citizens and Organizations Drives Adoption of IDPS in the Government and Defense Vertical

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Need to Protect Patient Data and Payment Information to Drive Market Growth in Healthcare Vertical

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.5.1 Increased Attacks on Critical Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in IT and Telecom Vertical

10.6 Retail and Ecommerce

10.6.1 Increasing Need to Manage Third-Party Relations to Fuel the Demand for IDPS in Retail and Ecommerce Vertical

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Growing Need for Effective Cyber Threats to Drive Adoption of IDPS in Manufacturing Vertical

10.8 Others



11 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in Technological Innovations and Stringent Regulations to Drive Market Growth in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Against Cyberattacks to Set the Market Growth of IDPS in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Increased Ddos Attacks on Enterprises to Boost the IDPS Market

in the UK 91

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Increased Government Spending Owing to Several Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Increased Government Spending on Security to Boost the IDPS Market in France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increased Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Increased Government Spending on Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in Japan

11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.3.1 Increased Government Initiatives and Spending to Boost the IDPS Market

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 United Arab Emirates

11.5.1.1 Increased Government Initiatives and Cyberattacks in the Nation to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market

11.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Increased Cyberattacks in the Nation to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market in Ksa

11.5.3 South Africa

11.5.3.1 Government Initiatives to Bring Awareness About Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market

11.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Mexico

11.6.1.1 Government Initiatives to Bring Awareness About Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market

11.6.2 Brazil

11.6.2.1 Increased Sophisticated Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market in Brazil

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cisco Systems

13.3 IBM

13.4 McAfee

13.5 Trend Micro

13.6 Palo Alto Networks

13.7 AT&T Cybersecurity

13.8 DarKTrace

13.9 Fireeye

13.10 Alert Logic

13.11 Fortinet

13.12 WatchGuard

13.13 Vectra

13.14 NSFOCUS

13.15 Armor Defense

13.16 Bluvector

13.17 Extrahop Networks

13.18 Hilstone Networks

13.19 Secureworks

13.20 Huawei

13.21 Bricata

13.22 Right to Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bgs93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900