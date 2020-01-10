Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) market size is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2019 to USD 7.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2024.
An increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks and mandate to follow regulatory and data protection laws have contributed to the growth of the IDPS ecosystem.
Major vendors offering IDPS solutions include Cisco Systems (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US) , McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), AT&T Cybersecurity (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye, Inc. (US), Alert Logic, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US). The IDPS market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
By deployment, the cloud segment hold a larger market size in 2019
Organizations are migrating their infrastructure to cloud due to its lower cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required. As the cloud system provides users with the ability to execute tasks anywhere, it makes the system more vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the malware can be spread in these environments more quickly.
However, cloud solutions make detection faster by scanning all the endpoints and servers that are connected in the system. Organizations suffer from staff shortage when it comes to maintaining security operations. Cloud platforms come with other additional services, such as support and consulting which are provided by security vendors, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and other vendors offering IDPS platform or solutions.
APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as India, China, Australia, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.
According to FireEye, organizations in APAC take almost 3 times as long as the Rest of the World (RoW) to realize that a malware has successfully broken into their network mainly because of the dependency on external third-parties. According to a report by Malwarebytes in January 2019, APAC remains a prime target for cyberattacks, with Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines among the top 10 countries with most business malware detections globally.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the IDPS Market
4.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Component, 2019
4.3 IDPS Market, By Organization Size, 2019-2024
4.4 IDPS Market, By Deployment Mode, 2019-2024
4.5 IDPS Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2019
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Cyberattacks
5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Follow Data Protection Laws and Regulations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Open Source and Substitute Solutions
5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budget Among SMES
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Market for Cloud-Based Businesses
5.2.3.2 Rapid Growth in Byod and Cyod Trends
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.3.4 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.3.7 The International Organization for Standardization 27001
6 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Hardware
6.2.1.1 Provision of Sandbox Execution to Help Organizations Stay Ahead of Zero-Day Threats
6.2.2 Software
6.2.2.1 Higher Efficiency, Availability and Low Cost to Drive Organizations to Deploy Software-Based IDPS
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Planning and Integration
6.3.1.1 Planning and Integration to Help Organizations in Drill Downing to Their Set of Requirements
6.3.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2.1 Support Services to Provide Additional Training and Awareness Required for IDPS Deployment
7 IDPS Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Network-Based
7.2.1 Helps in Monitoring Network Traffic for Particular Segments
7.3 Wireless-Based
7.3.1 Increased Usage of Personal Devices at Work to Push Organizations for Adopting This Technology
7.4 Network Behavior Analysis
7.4.1 Effectiveness in Identifying Dos Attack and at Reconstructing Major Malware Infections
7.5 Host-Based
7.5.1 Small Scale Businesses to use Host-Based IDPS for Its Efficiency
8 Market By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Subscription-Based Cloud Model to Boost the Overall Market Growth
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 On-Premises Deployment to Increase the Security and Privacy of Business Data
9 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Rising Security Issues to Drive Adoption of IDPS Solution Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Hefty Fines for Regulatory Non-Compliance to Boost Adoption of IDPS Solutions Among Large Enterprises
10 IDPS Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Banking and Already Existing Regulations to Drive Adoption of IDPS in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Organizations
10.3 Government and Defense
10.3.1 Increasing Need to Protect Sensitive Data of Citizens and Organizations Drives Adoption of IDPS in the Government and Defense Vertical
10.4 Healthcare
10.4.1 Need to Protect Patient Data and Payment Information to Drive Market Growth in Healthcare Vertical
10.5 IT and Telecom
10.5.1 Increased Attacks on Critical Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in IT and Telecom Vertical
10.6 Retail and Ecommerce
10.6.1 Increasing Need to Manage Third-Party Relations to Fuel the Demand for IDPS in Retail and Ecommerce Vertical
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Growing Need for Effective Cyber Threats to Drive Adoption of IDPS in Manufacturing Vertical
10.8 Others
11 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in Technological Innovations and Stringent Regulations to Drive Market Growth in the US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Against Cyberattacks to Set the Market Growth of IDPS in Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.1.1 Increased Ddos Attacks on Enterprises to Boost the IDPS Market
in the UK 91
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Increased Government Spending Owing to Several Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Increased Government Spending on Security to Boost the IDPS Market in France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Increased Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Increased Government Spending on Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in Japan
11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
11.4.3.1 Increased Government Initiatives and Spending to Boost the IDPS Market
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 United Arab Emirates
11.5.1.1 Increased Government Initiatives and Cyberattacks in the Nation to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market
11.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Increased Cyberattacks in the Nation to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market in Ksa
11.5.3 South Africa
11.5.3.1 Government Initiatives to Bring Awareness About Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market
11.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Mexico
11.6.1.1 Government Initiatives to Bring Awareness About Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market
11.6.2 Brazil
11.6.2.1 Increased Sophisticated Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market in Brazil
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Cisco Systems
13.3 IBM
13.4 McAfee
13.5 Trend Micro
13.6 Palo Alto Networks
13.7 AT&T Cybersecurity
13.8 DarKTrace
13.9 Fireeye
13.10 Alert Logic
13.11 Fortinet
13.12 WatchGuard
13.13 Vectra
13.14 NSFOCUS
13.15 Armor Defense
13.16 Bluvector
13.17 Extrahop Networks
13.18 Hilstone Networks
13.19 Secureworks
13.20 Huawei
13.21 Bricata
13.22 Right to Win
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bgs93
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: