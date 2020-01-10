Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV), Application (Intercity and Intra-city), Consumer Segment (Fleet Operators and Government), Range, Length of Bus, Power Output, Battery Capacity, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric bus market, by volume, is estimated to be 136,537 units in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% to reach 934,717 units by 2027.



The electric bus market comprises major manufacturers such as BYD (China), Yutong (China), Proterra (US), VDL Groep (Netherlands), and AB Volvo (Sweden).



Increasing focus of countries on electrification of their public transport fleets and increasing awareness toward ecofriendly vehicles are the significant growth drivers which have led the global electric bus market



The advancements in battery pack technologies and electric powertrains are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electric bus and coach market. Many countries are focusing on electrification of their mass transit solutions, especially buses and coaches. Factors such as rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly buses.



Large volumes of electric buses used in public transport is likely to propel the growth of the 9-14m segment during the forecast period



In the electric bus market, by length of bus, the 9-14 m segment is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period in terms of volume. The 9-14 m segment is dominating the electric bus segment due to the large volumes of electric passenger buses used in public transport fleet. Most of the public transport fleets, especially in China, which accounts for almost 99% of the market have electric buses that are 9-14 m in length. Also, many of the leading OEMs such as BYD, Proterra, and Yutong have been providing electric buses in the 9-14 m length range. Countries that are planning to replace existing public fleets with electric ones are considering electric buses of the same lengths as well.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is the largest electric bus market in the world. It comprises some of the fastest developing and developed economies in the world. The growth in the region can be attributed to the dominance of the Chinese market and the presence of leading OEMs in the country as well, resulting in exponential growth of the Asia Pacific electric bus and coach market. The favorable regulations for electric buses, availability of electric and electronics components, and rapidly growing charging infrastructure are projected to boost the electric bus market in the region.



Middle East & Africa bus market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period



The Middle East & Africa, which includes Egypt, South Africa, and UAE, is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric mass transit solutions, renowned OEMs expanding in the region, and government support are factors driving the Middle East & Africa electric bus market.

For instance, in November 2019, Egypt's Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) started its first smart electric bus in the country with the help of Shanghai Wanxiang Group, China. Also, in May 2019, Foton Motor signed an agreement with Egypt's Military Production Ministry to manufacture more than 2,000 electric buses in the country over the next four years.

Middle East & Africa has become a key region for OEMs to explore, as major countries in the Middle East & Africa, such as Egypt, Africa, and UAE, have high demand for public transport due to the increasing number of tourists visiting these countries. Thus, governments are planning to replace the existing public transport with more efficient and emission-free public transport because of emission concerns.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Bus Market

4.2 Electric Bus Market Growth Rate, By Region

4.3 Electric Bus Market, By Consumer Segment

4.4 Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion

4.5 Electric Bus Market, By Vehicle Range

4.6 Electric Bus Market, By Length of Bus

4.7 Electric Bus Market, By Application

4.8 Electric Bus Market, By Power Output

4.9 Electric Bus Market, By Component

4.10 Electric Bus Market, By Battery Capacity



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Emission-Free and Energy-Efficient Mass Transit Solutions

5.2.1.2 Reduction in Battery Prices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Support for Electrification of Public Transport

5.2.3.2 New Revenue Pockets in Asia Pacific and Northern Europe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Battery Capacity

5.2.4.2 Lack of Charging Infrastructure

5.3 Electric Bus Market, Scenarios (2020-2027)

5.3.1 Electric Bus Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Electric Bus Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Electric Bus Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Voltage Battery

6.3 Smart Electric Drive

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Innovative Charging Solutions

6.5.1 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph Charging System

6.5.2 On-Board Bottom-Up-Pantograph Charging System

6.5.3 Ground-Based Static/Dynamic Charging System

6.6 Porter'S Five Forces Model Analysis



7 Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.2.2 Research Methodology

7.3 BEV

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Zero-Emission Vehicles Will Boost the BEV Segment

7.4 FCEV

7.4.1 FCEV Buses Are Equipped With Advanced Technologies Which Will Drive the Market

7.5 PHEV

7.5.1 Asia Pacific is Projected to Dominate the PHEV Segment

7.6 Key Industry Insights



8 Electric Bus Market, By Vehicle Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Up to 200 Miles

8.3.1 Chinese Bus Fleets Are Dominated By Electric Buses Having Range Up to 200 Miles

8.4 Above 200 Miles

8.4.1 Advancements in Battery Technologies to Boost the Above 200 Miles Segment

8.5 Key Industry Insights



9 Electric Bus Market, By Length of Bus

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Less Than 9 M

9.3.1 Mini Buses Are Quite Useful On Compact Roads

9.4 9-14 M

9.4.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Buses as Public Transport Fleet is Driving this Segment

9.5 Above 14 M

9.5.1 Increasing Number of Daily Commuters in Asia Pacific to Drive the Above 14 M Segment

9.6 Key Industry Insights



10 Electric Bus Market, By Consumer Segment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.2.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Private Fleet Operator

10.3.1 Government Support and Low Cost of Operation to Boost the Private Fleet Operator Segment

10.4 Government

10.4.1 Governments are Emphasizing On Adopting Electric Buses in Public Transport Fleets

10.5 Key Industry Insights



11 Electric Bus Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.2.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Intercity

11.3.1 Developments in Battery Technologies and Charging Solutions to Drive the Intercity Segment

11.4 Intracity

11.4.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Buses in Local Public Transport Fleets to Boost the Asia Pacific Market

11.5 Key Industry Insights



12 Electric Bus Market, By Battery Capacity

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.2.1 Assumptions

12.2.2 Research Methodology

12.3 Up to 400 Kwh

12.3.1 High Adoption Rate of Affordable Electric Buses to Boost the Up to 400 Kwh Segment

12.4 Above 400 Kwh

12.4.1 Chinese Electric Bus Fleet is Dominated By Buses With More Than 400 Kwh Battery Capacity

12.5 Key Industry Insights



13 Electric Bus Market, By Power Output

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.2.1 Assumptions

13.2.2 Research Methodology

13.3 Up to 250 Kw

13.3.1 Public Transport Buses to Boost the Up to 250 Kw Segment

13.4 Above 250 Kw

13.4.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Coaches With High Power Output to Drive the Market

13.5 Key Industry Insights



14 Electric Bus Market, By Component

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Assumptions

14.1.2 Research Methodology

14.2 Motor

14.3 Battery

14.4 Fuel Cell Stack

14.5 Key Industry Insights



15 Electric Bus Market, By Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Asia Pacific

15.3 Europe

15.4 North America

15.5 Latin America

15.6 Middle East & Africa



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Ranking Analysis

16.3 China Market Share Analysis, 2019

16.4 Competitive Scenario

16.4.1 New Product Developments

16.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.4.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements

16.4.4 Expansions

16.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.5.1 Visionary Leaders

16.5.2 Innovators

16.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

16.5.4 Emerging Companies

16.6 SME Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.6.1 Progressive Companies

16.6.2 Responsive Companies

16.6.3 Dynamic Companies

16.6.4 Starting Blocks

16.7 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders



17 Company Profiles

17.1 BYD

17.2 Yutong

17.3 Proterra

17.4 VDL Groep

17.5 AB Volvo

17.6 Daimler Ag

17.7 NFI Group

17.8 CAF

17.9 Ebusco Bv

17.10 King Long

17.11 Ankai

17.12 Zhongtong Bus Holding

17.13 Other Key Players

17.13.1 North America

17.13.1.1 Blue Bird Corporation

17.13.1.2 Gillig Llc

17.13.1.3 the Lion Electric Company

17.13.2 Asia

17.13.2.1 Tata Motors

17.13.2.2 Ashok Leyland

17.13.2.3 Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

17.13.2.4 Olectra Greentech

17.13.2.5 Yinlong Energy

17.13.2.6 Golden Dragon

17.13.2.7 Jbm Auto Limited

17.13.3 Europe

17.13.3.1 Scania

17.13.3.2 Irizar

17.13.3.3 Iveco

17.13.3.4 Skoda

17.13.3.5 Bluebus

17.13.3.6 Bozankaya

17.13.3.7 Caetanobus

17.13.3.8 Chariot Motors

17.13.3.9 Carrosserie Hess Ag

17.13.3.10 Heuliez Bus

17.13.3.11 Hybricon

17.13.3.12 Optare

17.13.3.13 Otokar Otomotiv Ve Savunma Sanayi A.

17.13.3.14 Rampini Carlo

17.13.3.15 Sor Libchav

17.13.3.16 Temsa

17.13.3.17 Ursus Bus

17.13.3.18 Van Hool Nv

17.13.3.19 Karsan



18 Recommendations

18.1 Asia-Pacific will be a Major Electric Bus Market

18.2 Electric Bus Batteries can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

18.3 Conclusion



