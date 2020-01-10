NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (“Indus” or the “Company”) (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company, announces that it has entered into a US$1,500,000 short-term revolving loan facility (the “Loan”), US$1,275,000 of which is being funded by Hadron Capital and the balance of US$225,000 is being funded on an equal basis by three directors of the Company by way of a participation arrangement. The Loan has an interest rate of 20% per annum and must be repaid within 120 days of demand or earlier if the Company enters into a financing arrangement to replace the Loan. The Company is in the process of negotiating a more significant replacement financing, the terms of which will be announced if, as, and when definitive documentation has been executed. The Company’s obligations under the Loan are secured by a first priority security interest in the assets of the Company and an assignment of certain accounts receivable of the Company’s U.S. subsidiaries. Indus has built a strong footprint along with a respected portfolio of cannabis brands and this capital injection will assist in the necessary infrastructure upgrades while continuing to put Indus in a pathway to the goal of profitability.



“As we enter a new year, this financing brings us one step closer to our goal of becoming a cash flow positive, fully self-sustainable organization,” says Indus Holdings, Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Weakley. “This investment partnership with Hadron Capital will make it possible for Indus to fund critical projects in the first quarter of 2020 and beyond, as we position the company for a bigger, brighter future.”

The participation of Arthur Maxwell, director, William Anton, director, and Sam Tramiel, director in the Loan as noted above constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the Loan 21 days in advance of the closing of the Loan because insider participation had not been confirmed. The shorter period was necessary given the circumstances in order to permit the Company to close the Loan and improve the financial condition of the Company in a timely manner.

The Company also announces that Robert Weakley of Carmel, California who holds all of the super voting shares of the Company (“Super Voting Shares”), has agreed to vote such shares as determined by a majority of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”). In connection with the business combination transaction completed April 26, 2019 (the “Business Combination”) among certain parties, including the Company and Indus Holding Company (“IHC”), Mr. Weakley, directly or indirectly, acquired ownership and control of 202,590 Super Voting Shares, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Super Voting Shares and approximately 85% of all outstanding votes attached to securities of the Company, in addition to the 5,509,397 non-voting redeemable common shares of IHC (“Convertible Shares”) held by him (which are exchangeable for subordinate voting shares of the Company (“Subordinate Voting Shares”) on a one-for-one basis). The Convertible Shares held by Mr. Weakley, represented, at the time, 19.1% of the outstanding Convertible Shares. Immediately prior to the completion of the Business Combination, Mr. Weakley did not own or exercise control or direction over any securities of the Company. The Super Voting Shares were issued to Mr. Weakley at a price of US$40,000 in aggregate (CAD$53,840 in aggregate or CAD$0.265 per Super Voting Share based on the exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on April 26, 2019) and the Convertible Shares were issued to Mr. Weakley at a price of US$550,940 in aggregate (CAD$741,565 in aggregate or CAD$0.1346 per Convertible Share based on the exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on April 26, 2019). Following the agreement to vote his Super Voting Shares as determined by a majority of the Board, Mr. Weakley owns 202,590 Super Voting Shares and he owns and controls 5,509,397 Convertible Shares, representing 17.1% of the outstanding Convertible Shares. Mr. Weakley holds his shares of the Company for investment purposes only and Mr. Weakley could increase or decrease his beneficial ownership over the shares of the Company, depending on market or other conditions and to the extent deemed advisable in light of his general investment strategy. The Super Voting Shares are subject to the provisions of the investment agreement between Mr. Weakley and the Company, including transfer restrictions, as described in the Company’s listing agreement dated April 23, 2019, which is posted and filed under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedar.com, and as noted above. A copy of Mr. Weakley’s early warning report will be available on SEDAR under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com and can be obtained by contacting the persons noted below.

About Indus Holdings, Inc

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, Beboe, and Dixie Elixirs & Edibles. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

