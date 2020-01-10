Cash proceeds to fuel innovation and growth amidst ongoing transformation into global, market-leading environmental solutions company



CAMP HILL, Pa., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that it has sold its Houston-based IKG business to KPS Capital Partners, LP (“KPS”) for $85 million in cash and notes, subject to post-closing adjustments. Harsco expects to use the net cash proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt to further strengthen its balance sheet to pursue growth, while the $40 million note is expected to be paid over a number of years.

KPS is a global private equity firm with over $11.5 billion under management that makes investments in manufacturing and industrial companies.

With the completion of this transaction, the Company will have sold for a total of approximately $745 million all three businesses that composed its Industrial segment. The Company announced the sale of its Patterson-Kelley and Air-X-Changers businesses last year.

“The sale of our IKG business is yet another noteworthy transaction for our business as we continue to transform into a single-thesis environmental solutions company,” said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “As with our other Industrial business transactions, the sale of IKG will further enable Harsco to focus on high growth, less cyclical areas with a strengthened balance sheet and increased financial flexibility. I am confident that under KPS’ ownership, IKG will become part of a firm that has extensive experience owning and operating metals-related businesses, and one that is committed to its growth.”

Ryan Harrison, a Partner of KPS Mid-Cap, said, “We thank Harsco for their constructive approach on this transaction and look forward to working with Chief Executive Officer Chad McClendon, and IKG’s management team and employees to build on this great platform. Given IKG’s demonstrated strengths, the addition of KPS’ strategic, operational and financial resources will create an ideal foundation for IKG’s future success as an independent company. We intend to drive the Company’s growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

RBC Capital Markets, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Harsco and Squire Patton Boggs is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About IKG

With over 100 years of experience, IKG® continues to lead the bar grating industry with high-quality products, unmatched expertise, and innovative solutions. Through consistent, competitive, and dependable customer care, Forging Partnerships™ has become synonymous to IKG. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, IKG manufacturers high-quality bar grating with several plants throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

