Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

10 January 2020 at 3.00 p.m.

Divestment of shares held by Aktia Bank Plc for payment of share-based remuneration

Aktia Bank Plc has today, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, divested 19,456 own shares held by the company for payment of deferred instalments for the earning periods 2015–2016, 2016–2017 and 2017–2018 under the share-based incentive scheme as well as the share ownership programme to 28 persons.

Following this divestment, the company holds 9,865 own shares.

The Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc on 11 April 2019 authorised the Board of Directors to decide on divestment of own shares e.g. for implementation of the company's incentive schemes.

