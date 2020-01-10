HALF-YEAR REPORT OF LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
 WITH CIC


Under the liquidity contract granted to CIC by BOURBON CORPORATION, the following resources were in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2019:

  • 72,188 shares
     
  • €145,274.64

During the second half of 2019,

  • 277,705 shares have been purchased for an amount of €927,656.51
     
  • 288,010 shares have been sold for an amount of €932,348.29 €

             

During the same period, it has been executed,

  • 560 purchase transactions
     
  • 452 sales transactions

As a reminder and upon signing of the agreement, the following resources were in the liquidity account:

  • 75,513 shares
     
  • €173,059.16

