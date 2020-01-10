



HALF-YEAR REPORT OF LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH CIC





Under the liquidity contract granted to CIC by BOURBON CORPORATION, the following resources were in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2019:

72,188 shares



€145,274.64

During the second half of 2019,

277,705 shares have been purchased for an amount of €927,656.51



288,010 shares have been sold for an amount of €932,348.29 €

During the same period, it has been executed,

560 purchase transactions



452 sales transactions

As a reminder and upon signing of the agreement, the following resources were in the liquidity account:

75,513 shares



€173,059.16

Attachment