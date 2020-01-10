St. Petersburg, FL, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers, a global multi-boutique asset management firm with $65 billion in assets under management and advisement,* is now a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), as are all of its affiliates. Partner affiliates Eagle Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, and Scout Investments are new signatories, while Reams Asset Management and ClariVest Asset Management have been members of the PRI.

“Having all of our affiliates join the PRI further underscores and publicly confirms their investment teams’ longstanding commitment to sustainable investing,” said Carillon Chairman and President Cooper Abbott, CFA, CAIA, CFE, who also holds the FSA credential from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. “Our affiliates’ portfolio managers have always incorporated a longer-term view towards shareholders and stakeholders into their investment processes both to reduce risk and create opportunity for positive client outcomes.”

“We are excited to equip all of our affiliate managers with the tools to best serve clients who are increasingly looking for top-notch ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing capabilities across various asset classes,” said Ed Rick, Executive Vice President of Carillon Tower and Head of Investments at Eagle Asset Management. “We look forward to working with the investment teams to evaluate new products that align with our clients’ needs. We anticipate adding them to our slate of offerings in the near future.”

The PRI features six specific principles signatories commit to, promising to incorporate environmental, social and governance issues into investment analysis, decision making and ownership practices, as well as promote the principles within the investment industry. Carillon is also a member of the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (US SIF), the leading voice advancing sustainable, responsible and impact investing across asset classes, focusing on long-term investment and generating positive social and environmental impacts.

Visit our website to learn more about Carillon Tower's affiliates' ESG investing capabilities.

About Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.

* Includes Carillon Tower Advisers affiliates: Eagle Asset Management ($33.2 billion), ClariVest Asset Management ($6.3 billion), Cougar Global Investments ($1.3 billion), Scout Investments ($5.9 billion) and Reams Asset Management ($18.5 billion), a division of Scout Investments.

