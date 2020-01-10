SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $125M Series B equity financing round led by Wellington Management Company and a global investment management firm. In addition to Wellington and the global investment management firm, new participants to this round include funds managed by Janus Henderson Investor, Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, Cormorant Asset Management, Pivotal bioVenture Partners and Logos Capital.

Aligos had previously closed a $100M Series A financing in 2018 with the support of Vivo Capital, Versant Ventures, Novo Holdings, Roche Venture Fund and an undisclosed healthcare fund. All of these aforementioned investors participated in the Series B round.

“We are grateful for the confidence and commitment from our new and existing investors,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Aligos. “This round of funding provides Aligos with the capital needed to move our portfolio of products aimed at treatment of chronic hepatitis B into clinical development.”

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which collectively affect hundreds of millions of people across the world. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.

Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

