Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 14 January at 15:00. One inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 26 and one non-indexed series, LBANK CB 23 will be offered for sale. LBANK CBI 26 will be a new benchmark series.

Expected settlement date is 21 January 2020.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is .