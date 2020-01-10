STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry experts reflect on some of the most impactful technologies of the past year—including blockchain, artificial intelligence and 5G networks—in the latest episodes of the ISG Smartalks™ podcast series from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

ISG Smartalks™ Podcast Episode 10: Celebrating Technology in all its Guises features ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions Partners Barry Matthews and Bryn Barlow, along with Director Eleanor Winn, reflecting on the concepts covered in the 10 episodes of the ISG Smartalks™ podcast series produced in 2019, and discussing the technologies that have had the most personal and professional influence on them.

“Over the course of the series, the ISG Smartalks podcasts have informed, entertained and inspired listeners,” Matthews said. “We’ve drawn on experts from a variety of industries and backgrounds, found our favorite technology gadgets, identified some heroes, pointed fingers at technologies that under-delivered, and made predictions about what will have the greatest effect on business over the next 10 years.”

In ISG Smartalks™ Podcast Episode 9: Blockchain – Disrupter or Distracter?, Matthews interviews eminent blockchain thought leaders Alex Manders, director and leader of ISG Blockchain Now™, and Muneeb Shah, regional practice manager and blockchain partner at Wipro, to define blockchain for the uninitiated and explore how it underpins the existence of cryptocurrencies.

“Blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt nearly every industry—from banking and financial services to energy and utilities, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and agriculture,” Matthews said. “Our discussion covers blockchain’s massive impact on cross-industry supply chains, where it helps track and trace goods from their provenance to the point of sale in previously unimagined ways, and looks at how the interoperability between two or more blockchains will transform industries and the global economy as a whole.”

Matthews interviews four leading automation experts in ISG Smartalks™ Podcast Episode 8: Expert Views from Automation’s Front Lines for their insights on automation’s impact on business over the next decade.

In this episode, Professor Leslie Willcocks of the London School of Economics dismisses the idea that RPA will merely “patch” the old world of business tech, but instead will allow enterprises that focus on technological convergence to separate themselves from their competitors. Craig Jones, partner in advisor relations for Wipro, predicts more businesses will move to cognitive AI, leading to huge efficiencies, as long as they have the right data and structures in place. Sajesh Gopinath, general manager of UST Global, believes enterprises that have automated systems to orchestrate processes and information will become market leaders, and Serkan Ibrahim, sales director of IPSoft, predicts a convergence of capabilities and vendors in the automation market, and says RPA remains the best gateway to digital transformation.

The ISG Smartalks series features a different guest each episode, and examines the impact on business of some of today’s most challenging industry issues and disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, security, the future of work, trends in sourcing, Agile and DevOps, the platform economy, fostering innovation and 5G. Guests include leading tech visionaries, subject-matter experts and industry analysts discussing the latest market trends, forecasts and business applications of digital technology.

The ISG Smartalks podcast series is available on the ISG website, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Player FM, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, RadioPublic, TuneIn and YouTube.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com