Palo Alto, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehillah Jewish High School is excited to announce Dr. Daisy Pellant as our next Head of School starting in summer 2020. After an extensive international search process, Dr. Pellant was chosen from an array of extraordinary candidates. “Daisy has an impressive resume. She has Master’s degrees in Mind, Brain, and Education from Harvard University and in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of St. Thomas. She earned her Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology from Capella University. She has taught in schools all over the world and most recently has been Director of one of only two mind, brain, and education programs in the country at the prestigious Breck School. She comes to us in the prime of her career, with a mindset and background that fits our community perfectly. Dr. Pellant shares the Board’s passion for Kehillah’s powerful commitment to preparing young people to be leaders and critical thinkers in a rapidly changing world through a program with timeless Jewish ideas and values at its core.” - Roger Rosner, Kehillah Board Chair “I am both excited and humbled to introduce myself as the new Head of School for Kehillah Jewish High School. I was initially drawn to the description of Kehillah as a unique offering within the Silicon Valley educational landscape, balancing academic excellence with holistic support. Creating a place where students can truly be themselves, be challenged, and be successful, is quite an accomplishment. From my first contact with the Search Committee, Kehillah’s genuine warmth and indefatigable commitment to this purpose shone brightly.” shared Pellant in a letter sent out to the Kehillah community. About Kehillah Jewish High School - Coupling the best of the Silicon Valley mindset with rich traditions, Kehillah Jewish High School attracts those who seek world-class academics in a supportive community, empowering them with the knowledge and strength to flourish in a rapidly changing world with Kehillah as their anchor, their beacon, and their identity. At Kehillah, students embark on a journey of self-discovery guided by a community of passionate educators. They graduate with the knowledge, values, and community that enable them to create extraordinary futures.

