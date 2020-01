On 9 January 2020 supervisory board of AB Žemaitijos pienas has approved the request of the Member of the Board Alma Bartkienė regarding resignation from the position of the Member of the Board and from 10 January 2020 has cancelled Alma Bartkienė from the position of the Member of the Board.





