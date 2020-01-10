Taking into account the main strategic goal of the Company Group of Vilkyškių Pieninė JSC - to conduct a competitive and profitable dairy product production business, the Board of the Company decided to carry out the analysis of the strategic operations of the company during the year first quarter of 2020, and to evaluate possible alternative future operations in order to generate greater value for the company's shareholders. During this assessment, the Board of the Company will also analyse potential opportunities to sell or divest some of its existing operations, or to acquire or commence new operations related to the achievement of its main strategic objective. The Company will conduct the financial analysis by its own means and the related legal advice will be provided by law firm Ellex Valiūnas ir Partneriai.

The Board of Vilkyškių Pieninė JSC notes that additional announcements, related to this process, will only be published if the Board will adopt a decision to sign a binding agreement or agreements for a conclusion of a specific transaction or transactions.

