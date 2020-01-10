“Baltic Mineral Water Company", JSC was deregistered from the Register of Legal Entities on the 10th of January, 2020 by merging it with “Žemaitijos pienas” JSC. After deregistration of “Baltic Mineral Water Company", JSC from the Register, this company ceased its activities as a separate legal entity, the reorganisation process of “Žemaitijos pienas” JSC was completed as well.

The Lawyer

Gintaras Keliauskas

+ 370 444 22208, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt



