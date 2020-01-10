Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foldable Display Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global foldable display market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of advanced specification based consumer electronics products such as smartphones, TV, and others.



Foldable devices such as smartphones, laptops, and TV are increasingly adopted in consumer electronics due to its significant properties such as flexibility that could bend and stretch and make it possible for manufacturing innovative displays, printed sensors, and flexible batteries.



Furthermore, the development of new technologies such as OLED, AMOLED display technology generates opportunities for the growth of the market. Electronic components are becoming ubiquitous with the development of electronic technology in consumer products.



Demand for compact and light devices is continuously growing due to the advancements of electronics in the segment of consumer products, which tend to drive the market growth.



Geographically, the global foldable display market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant share in the global market. The factors that are contributing to the growth of the North American foldable display market include significant adoption of advanced consumer electronics products and high expenditure on smart specification-based smartphones & tablets and other consumer electronics products in the region.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to have considerable growth in the global market. The Asia-Pacific foldable display market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of advanced display technology-based smartphones in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with the increasing consumer electronics industry.



The global foldable display market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players.



The key material suppliers in the market include 3M Co., Applied Materials, Inc., C3Nano Inc., Kaneka Corp., Kateeva, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The key manufacturer of foldable displays includes BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

The key end-user in the market include Apple Inc., Huawei Device Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp.

These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the foldable display market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global foldable display market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global foldable display market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Royole Corp.

3.3.3. BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

3.3.4. LG Electronics Inc.

3.3.5. Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Foldable Display Market by Technology

5.1.1. LED

5.1.2. OLED

5.1.3. AMOLED

5.2. Global Foldable Display Market by Application

5.2.1. Smartphone and Tablets

5.2.2. Laptops

5.2.3. Others (TV)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Material Suppliers

7.1.1. 3M Co.

7.1.2. Applied Materials, Inc.

7.1.3. Ares Materials Inc.

7.1.4. C3Nano Inc.

7.1.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.1.6. Kaneka Corp.

7.1.7. Kateeva, Inc.

7.1.8. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.2. Manufacturers

7.2.1. BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

7.2.2. LG Electronics Inc.

7.2.3. Royole Corp.

7.2.4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.2.5. Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co. Ltd.

7.2.6. Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

7.3. End-users

7.3.1. Apple Inc.

7.3.2. Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

7.3.3. Huawei Device Co. Ltd.

7.3.4. Lenovo Group Ltd.

7.3.5. Microsoft Corp.

7.3.6. Sony Corp.

7.3.7. TTE Technology, Inc.



